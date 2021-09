If you have a string of English digits “stuck” together, like this:

"zeronineoneoneeighttwoseventhreesixfourtwofive"

and you want to split the string into separate digits, you need to write code like

let s = 'zeronineoneoneeighttwoseventhreesixfourtwofive' s = s.replace(/one|t[wh]|.i|[fsz]/g," $&");

I want explanation for this Regex line of code: