Need another pair of eyes

I cannot find my error here.

I have a simple text file containing a few dates (one per line) and I’m looking to replace a PHP variable in a markdown file with a list of the dates.

// get all meeting dates $file = 'pcdates.txt'; if (file_exists($file)) { $dates = file($file, FILE_IGNORE_NEW_LINES | FILE_SKIP_EMPTY_LINES); $dates = array_map('trim', $dates); $pcdates = implode(', ', $dates); // $pcdates is as expected } // get the markdown and replace dates require_once 'Parsedown.php'; $file = 'md/parish-council.md'; include 'inc/getmdown.inc.php'; if (file_exists($file)) { $text = file_get_contents($file); $Parsedown = new Parsedown(); $output = $Parsedown->text($text); $output = str_replace('{pcdates}', $pcdates, $output); echo $output, "

"; }

The markdown file include the following line:

Forthcoming meetings will be {pcdates}.

And what is displayed is in the HTML:

<p>Forthcoming meetings will be {pcdates}.</p>

I cannot for the life of me see what is wrong. I have echoed $pcdates and it contains the expected list of dates. It looks as though the string replace is not happening.

I cannot see what’s wrong. I have another very similar page where I have used this technique and it works there.