Need Affordable Reliable Hosting

Another option to consider is a Linux VHS. They are remarkably inexpensive and once setup require very little maintenance. If you have a knowledgeable friend who could help then all the better otherwise post your questions here.

Cost is usually about five USD for a one GB memory server and twenty GB SSD which is far more than adequate for moderate usage.

I use RSYNC which is an excellent utility for uploading files. One command line copied to the Command Box followed by your password and all files are synchroised in seconds! There is also a graphical version by the name of GRSync.