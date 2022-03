In the mobile version of my site, the pages are very long, so the menu button that is located in the header becomes difficult to access.

I planned to put an arrow at the bottom to quickly go to the first screen, but this is not a solution to the problem, since not everyone scrolls through the page to the very end.

In theory, I can make a fixed header with the menu button at the top of the page so that the visitor could always see them.

I don’t know if it’s worth it. What do you think?