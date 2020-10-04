Need advice / Help : share same program by different directories/users

Dear Sir

I wish to keep same set of programs to be used by different users

Solution I though of is
each user or company will have separate directory
and programs in separate directory

so I have

Only 1 set of programs

multiple users of companies to use them
…I need to copy database too

Starting program will be within directory and there after other programs will be call with path

…/programname.php

Negative point:
I need to create directory and database

Other solution
allocate company id / user id to each user
Just create a user/company and start using it

So what’s your question? :slight_smile:

Maybe you can use the same application for all but use a multi tenant solution in the database?

