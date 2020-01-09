Need a website to put my job details online

I think the first thing you need to do is sit down and write a proper specification. Stuff like “but with more features like WYSIWYG Web Builder but page must be password protected” is fine, but it doesn’t go anywhere near a detailed description of everything you need.

Once you have a proper specification, you can have a search around for sites that will meet that specification, or employ someone to create it for you.

By “Job”, do you mean paid employment listings - so you’re listing job positions that you want to fill - or do you mean “tasks”, so you’re looking for a “to-do” list?