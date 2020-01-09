Need a website to put my job details online like https://telegra.ph but with more features like WYSIWYG Web Builder but page must be password protected
Aren’t you a web designer? Why not build your own?
Use Wix or a similar service
Im not web designer my friends do job
I think the first thing you need to do is sit down and write a proper specification. Stuff like “but with more features like WYSIWYG Web Builder but page must be password protected” is fine, but it doesn’t go anywhere near a detailed description of everything you need.
Once you have a proper specification, you can have a search around for sites that will meet that specification, or employ someone to create it for you.
By “Job”, do you mean paid employment listings - so you’re listing job positions that you want to fill - or do you mean “tasks”, so you’re looking for a “to-do” list?
i mean “tasks”, which help me to collaborate
Then is it a project management system you’re looking for?
YA but I want anonymous system were client can chat but cant share there contact details which will save my client
So this is the same thing you were talking about in this post?
Maybe you would have better luck finding something by searching for “human resources management software” ?
I have never had a need to use any, but many seem to only cost several dollars a month and handle all sorts of tasks like scheduling and logging work, issuing payments automatically, recording income and taxes due etc.
Maybe it is better to use a portfolio website builder. I heard that it is easy-to-use and can provide you with all necessary features.
