Need a website to put my job details online

#1

Need a website to put my job details online like https://telegra.ph but with more features like WYSIWYG Web Builder but page must be password protected

#2

Aren’t you a web designer? Why not build your own?

1 Like
#3

Use Wix or a similar service

#4

Im not web designer my friends do job

#5

I think the first thing you need to do is sit down and write a proper specification. Stuff like “but with more features like WYSIWYG Web Builder but page must be password protected” is fine, but it doesn’t go anywhere near a detailed description of everything you need.

Once you have a proper specification, you can have a search around for sites that will meet that specification, or employ someone to create it for you.

By “Job”, do you mean paid employment listings - so you’re listing job positions that you want to fill - or do you mean “tasks”, so you’re looking for a “to-do” list?

#6

i mean “tasks”, which help me to collaborate

#7

Then is it a project management system you’re looking for?

#8

YA but I want anonymous system were client can chat but cant share there contact details which will save my client

#9

So this is the same thing you were talking about in this post?

#10

Maybe you would have better luck finding something by searching for “human resources management software” ?

I have never had a need to use any, but many seem to only cost several dollars a month and handle all sorts of tasks like scheduling and logging work, issuing payments automatically, recording income and taxes due etc.

1 Like
#12

Maybe it is better to use a portfolio website builder. I heard that it is easy-to-use and can provide you with all necessary features.

#13

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.