Need a system for my team

Atik1: Atik1: I just don’t want my client or my team make me lose my project in any possibility

As others have mentioned, this means your business/company is fragile. This is a normal worry/situation when the clients only come to save money, not to get quality.

Though while you work on moving the business to the other side of the specter (quality), there is a very simple solution to the issue. Have one point of contact, which could be you. This is something that clients normally prefer, as they have one dedicated point of contact to talk to/rely on.

What is important is that the contact is able to understand the technical behind the programming/design so they can relay what the client want to the team. In addition, if there is a screw up, it is vital that the contact dont blame the person/team that did it, as that just reflect poorly on them and the company. Instead they should own the mistake, even if they did not do it.