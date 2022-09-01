Need a result popup name doesnt popup new to java and css

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <title>Shadow League (Clash Of Clans)</title> <style> *{ box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0; margin: 0; outline: none; } body{ font-family: open Sans; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; height:100vh; overflow: hidden; background: url('bar.jpg'); background-size: cover; } .mainbox{ position: relative; width:500px; height:500px; } .mainbox:after{ position: absolute; content: ''; width:32px; height:32px; background: url('left.png') no-repeat; background-size:32px; right:-30px; top:50%; transform: translateY(-50%); } .box{ width:100%; height:100%; position: relative; border-radius:50%; border:10px solid #fff; overflow:hidden; transition:all ease 5s; } span{ width:50%; height:50%; display:inline-block; position:absolute; } .span1{ clip-path: polygon(0 92%, 100% 50%, 0 8%); background-color: #ffeb3b; top:120px; left:0; } .span2{ clip-path: polygon(100% 92%, 0 50%, 100% 8%); background-color: #e91e63; top:120px; right:0; } .span3{ clip-path: polygon(50% 0%, 8% 100%, 92% 100%); background-color: #4caf50; bottom:0; left:120px; } .span4{ clip-path: polygon(50% 100%, 92% 0, 8% 0); background-color: #3f51b5; top:0; left:120px; } .box2{ width:100%; height:100%; transform: rotate(-135deg); } span b{ width:65px; height:65px; line-height:65px; border-radius:50%; font-size:26px; text-align: center; background-color: #fff; position: absolute; top:50%; left:50%; transform: translate(-50%, -50%); box-shadow: inset 0 3px 3px 0 #717171; } .spin{ position: absolute; top:50%; left:50%; transform: translate(-50%,-50%); width:75px; height:75px; border-radius: 50%; border: 4px solid #fff; background-color: #ff5722; color: #fff; box-shadow: 0 5px 20px #000; font-weight: bold; font-size: 22px; cursor: pointer; } .spin:active{ width:70px; height:70px; font-size:20px; } .mainbox.animate:after{ animation: animateArrow 0.7s ease-infinite; } @keyframes animateArrow{ } </style> </head> <body> <div class="mainbox"> <div id="box" class="box"> <div class="box1"> <span class="span1"><b>Killer</b></span> <span class="span2"><b>Yogi</b></span> <span class="span3"><b>Naushad</b></span> <span class="span4"><b>None</b></span> </div> <div class="box2"> <span class="span1"><b>Killer</b></span> <span class="span2"><b>Yogi</b></span> <span class="span3"><b>Naushad</b></span> <span class="span4"><b>None</b></span> </div> <div class="popup" onclick="myfunction()">Spin <span class="popuptext" id="myPopup">Winner</span></div> <button class="spin" onclick="myfunction()">spin</button> <script> //when the user clicks on <spin>, after 50000 function myfunction() { var popup = document.getElementById ("box") popup.classList.toggle("show") jQuery(".spin").spin(5000); $("#spinWinResult").text(gameover_text); $(".power_controls").visibility(); var response = ""; if (box1.isCouponExist == "true") { response += "<p>" + box1.winResult + "</p>"; response += "<p> Your Coupon Code is " + box.CouponCode + "</p>"; } else { response += "<p>" + box.winResult + "</p>"; } $("#displayprice").popup.box1(response); $("#displayprice").popup.box(response); $("#displayprice").popup.box2(response); $('#spin').modal('show'); $(".reset_btn").show(); } function myfunction(){ var x = 1024; //min value var y = 9999; //max value var deg = Math.floor(Math.random()*(x-y))+y; document.querySelector('.box').style.transform = "rotate("+deg+"deg)"; } </script> </body> </html>