Need a full-width horizontal navigation bar

I have the following code to create a horizontal navigation bar however it’s not filling up the full width of the browser like I want it to. What is wrong with my code? There are no anchor tags because the html is created dynamically with javascript and it has a click event to go to the sections. This is for an assignment so it has to be done that way.

<header class="page__header"> <nav class="navbar__menu"> <!-- Navigation starts as empty UL that will be populated with JS --> <ul id="navbar__list"></ul> </nav> </header>