Need a full-width horizontal navigation bar

I have the following code to create a horizontal navigation bar however it’s not filling up the full width of the browser like I want it to. What is wrong with my code? There are no anchor tags because the html is created dynamically with javascript and it has a click event to go to the sections. This is for an assignment so it has to be done that way.

 <header class="page__header">
    <nav class="navbar__menu">
	
      <!-- Navigation starts as empty UL that will be populated with JS -->
      <ul id="navbar__list"></ul>
	  
    </nav>
  </header>

 
#navbar__list {
list-style-type: none;
color: #FFF;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
padding: 0;
position: fixed;
top: 0;
width: 100%;
min-width: 100%;
overflow: auto;
}

#navbar__list li {
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #dddddd;
color: #000;
padding: 8px;
display:block;
width: 31%;
float:left;
border:1px solid #000;
text-align: center;
}
Try changing min-width: to 50%, or leave it 100% and make width: 50%

How is that going to make it take up the full width?

@Gandalf well then leave min-width: to 100%

@makamo661 you have specified that a list item should be 31%. That is not the full width.

Edit: You’ve specified a width of 100% on your navbar list, so there is no point in adding main-width as well.

@Gandalf I see that too. So that may be his problem.

I would be tempted to temporarily forget the JavaScript insertion and hardcode a couple of <li> elements. Once it is doing what you want it to do then remove the hard coded elements and add the JavaScript.

Also try

display: inline-block; 
background-color: Aqua;
width: 31%;
/* float: left: */
