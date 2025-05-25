Need a Debugging Strategy

For reasons I cannot yet fathom, a style defining a grid in which my content should be displayed has quit working. I’ve checked the usual . . . <div> tags are properly placed and properly closed with </div> ; spelling is correct, syntax is correct (passes validation test); href URL is correct (all other styles in that CSS file that should apply do apply as determined by DevTools inspection); HTML and CSS files are in the same folder; . . .

The problem must be more than I thought because even this Codepen isn’t reflecting my CSS. The .background class is selected but doesn’t appear. In fact this codepen doesn’t reflect any of my stying. By all indications, this should be a problem linking my CSS to the HTML, but I cannot see the problem. Of course, the codepen issue might be unrelated to the original issue, as well.



I need suggestions for what to look for.

