Nearly invisible Text

Because they’re young, with good eyesight, and haven’t been educated in accessibility issues, I imagine. It’s easy enough to test colour combinations to ensure sufficient contrast, both for those with “normal” vision and those with colour-blindness and other issues. e.g. https://webaim.org/resources/contrastchecker/

When I build a site, I want it to be accessible to the widest possible audience, but it seems many designers are unaware of basic accessibility techniques. I prefer to think it’s ignorance, rather than a total lack of concern.