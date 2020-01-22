I was discussing invisible text fields earlier but I also was complaining about almost invisible text such as seen in emails from sitepoint.com I didn’t even see the “unsubscribe” text I was looking for. I read in help that it was supposed to be there so upon looking closer I could barely make it out and wasn’t even sure it said “unsubscribe” because it was such a light font. Why are developers doing this???
Nearly invisible Text
Because they’re young, with good eyesight, and haven’t been educated in accessibility issues, I imagine. It’s easy enough to test colour combinations to ensure sufficient contrast, both for those with “normal” vision and those with colour-blindness and other issues. e.g. https://webaim.org/resources/contrastchecker/
When I build a site, I want it to be accessible to the widest possible audience, but it seems many designers are unaware of basic accessibility techniques. I prefer to think it’s ignorance, rather than a total lack of concern.
