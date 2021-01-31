Navigations menu problemos

niadaniels40: niadaniels40: Problem #1: The hover bottom border on nav1,2, and 3 makes the text shift up. How do i get it to stay put?

You should never cause a reflow when hovering so make sure when you add something it is already accounted for in some way. The easiest way is to set a transparent border by default so it takes up room but is invisible.

e.g.

.nav1, .nav2, .nav3 { border-bottom:4px solid transparent;} .nav1:hover, .nav2:hover, .nav3:hover { border-bottom: solid 4px var(--light-brown);

I’m not sure why you felt thw need for the extra div inside the anchor but that’s a question for another day

niadaniels40: niadaniels40: Also for some reason codepen refuses to show my menu icon t

You have display:none on .burgermenu at line 194. so it is always hidden. Your media query is at about line 10 and is therefore over-ridden by styles later in the css. Remember that media queries don’t avoid specificity and must be in the cascade at the appropriate point. i.e. put the media query after the original rule in the CSS.

niadaniels40: niadaniels40: the menu has too much space to the right and isn’t contained anymore

Not sure I follow can you clarify a little. I notice you have justify-content:center on .navbar so perhaps you should use justify-content:space-between instead.

