Navigations menu problemos

Problem #1: The hover bottom border on nav1,2, and 3 makes the text shift up. How do i get it to stay put?

Problem #2: For my media query 1120px, the menu has too much space to the right and isn’t contained anymore. How can I even it out? Also for some reason codepen refuses to show my menu icon that i am trying to put the items in. Basically I want it to still follow the page container rule and have the same width as it did before.

codepen