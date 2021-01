Rookie/newbie question here:

I’m designing a site using Elementor Pro in Wordpress and for some reason can’t get the Navigation Menu up at the top of the page. I’ve tried Appearance → Menus → Primary Menu and added it, I’ve tried Widgets but it only takes me to the Footer section, and I’ve even tried the Nav Menu feature in Elementor Pro.

Which leads me to think can I just customize this using HTML/CSS.

Or am I missing something?!

Tnx,

From a rookie web designer