Navigation menu dropdown items not dropping down

Are you trying to make the items appear on hover or do you want them to show all the time?

Usually you would show on hover like this:

.dropdown{ opacity:0; position:absolute; top:200%; left:0; transition:.5s ease; pointer-events:none; white-space:nowrap; padding:10px 0; border:1px solid #f9f9f9; } .nav-item{position:relative;} .nav-item:hover > ul.dropdown{ top:100%; pointer-events:initial; opacity:1; background:black; } .nav-item:hover > ul.dropdown a{ padding:5px 10px; }

Bear in mind that this won;t work well on touch devices as they don;t have hover as such.

I;m also assuming that this is just part of your code as the screen is unstyled until I open my browser up to 1280px

.