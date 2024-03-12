Navigation menu dropdown items not dropping down

I am added three items to my navigation menu. It added soem css to get it to fall in line. But it keeps pushing up my serviices title. I have tried many different ways to try to solve the problem. Here is a copy of my code.
//HTML
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
<!------------------------------ css stylesheets -------------------------------------->
<link rel='stylesheet' href='css/utilities.css' />
<link rel='stylesheet' media='screen and (min-width: 0px) and (max-width: 480px)' href='css/mobile.css' />
<link rel='stylesheet' media='screen and (min-width: 481px) and (max-width: 768px)' href='css/tablet.css' />
<link rel='stylesheet' media='screen and (min-width: 769px) and (max-width: 1279px)' href='css/landscape.css' />
<link rel='stylesheet' media='screen and (min-width: 1280px) ' href='css/large.css' />
</head>
<body>
<header>
<!---------------------- MAIN NAVIGATION START -->
<div class="container">
<a href="#" class="nav-branding">DEV.</a>
<nav class="navbar">
<ul class="nav-menu">
<li class="nav-item">
<a href="#" class="nav-link">Home</a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item">
<a href="#" class="nav-link">About</a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item">
<a href="#" class="nav-link">Services</a>
<ul class="dropdown">
<li><a href="#">Service 1</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Service 2</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Service 3</a></li>
</ul>
</li>
<li class="nav-item">
<a href="#" class="nav-link">Contact</a>
</li>
</ul>
<div class="hamburger">
<span class="bar"></span>
<span class="bar"></span>
<span class="bar"></span>
</div>
</nav>
</div>
<!-------------------------MAIN NAVIGATION END -->
</header>
<main>
</main>
<footer>
<div class="footer-box box-1">
<h2>About Us</h2>
<p>We are a company that specializes in providing high-quality products and services. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience.</p>
</div>
<div class="footer-box box-2">
<h2>Contact Us</h2>
<p>If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us. We would be happy to hear from you.</p>
</div>
<div class="footer-box box-3">
<h2>Social Media</h2>
<p>Follow us on social media to stay up-to-date on our latest products and services.</p>
</div>
<div class="footer-box box-4">
<h2>Copyright</h2>
<p>All rights reserved. Copyright 2023.</p>
</div>
</footer>
<script src="script.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
//CSS CODE
@media screen and (min-width: 1280px) {
* {
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
header {
background-color: #262626;
}
li {
list-style: none;
}
a {
color: white;
text-decoration: none;
}
.container {
max-width: 1920px;
width: 100%;
margin: 0 auto;
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
}
.navbar {
min-height: 70px;
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
align-items: center;
}
.nav-branding {
align-items: center;
font-size: 2rem;
}
.nav-menu {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
align-items: center;
gap: 60px;
}
.nav-link {
transition: 0.3s ease-out;
}
.nav-item {
margin: 16px 0;
}
.nav-item .dropdown ul li {
display: block;
}
.nav-menu.active {
left: 0;
}
.nav-link:hover {
color: dodgerblue;
}
footer {
display: flex;
flex-direction: row;
}
.box-1, .box-2, .box-3, .box-4 {
width: 25%;
}
}