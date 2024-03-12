Navigation menu dropdown items not dropping down

HTML & CSS
1

I am added three items to my navigation menu. It added soem css to get it to fall in line. But it keeps pushing up my serviices title. I have tried many different ways to try to solve the problem. Here is a copy of my code.

//HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
  <title>Document</title>
  <!------------------------------ css stylesheets -------------------------------------->
  <link rel='stylesheet'  href='css/utilities.css' />
  <link rel='stylesheet' media='screen and (min-width: 0px) and (max-width: 480px)' href='css/mobile.css' />
  <link rel='stylesheet' media='screen and (min-width: 481px) and (max-width: 768px)' href='css/tablet.css' />
  <link rel='stylesheet' media='screen and (min-width: 769px) and (max-width: 1279px)' href='css/landscape.css' />
  <link rel='stylesheet' media='screen and (min-width: 1280px) ' href='css/large.css' />

  
</head>
<body>
  <header>
    <!---------------------- MAIN NAVIGATION START  -->
    <div class="container"> 
      <a href="#" class="nav-branding">DEV.</a>
        <nav class="navbar">
          
          <ul class="nav-menu">
            <li class="nav-item">
              <a href="#" class="nav-link">Home</a>
            </li>
            <li class="nav-item">
              <a href="#" class="nav-link">About</a>
            </li>

            <li class="nav-item">
              <a href="#" class="nav-link">Services</a>
              <ul class="dropdown">
                  <li><a href="#">Service 1</a></li>
                  <li><a href="#">Service 2</a></li>
                  <li><a href="#">Service 3</a></li>
              </ul>
          </li>
            
            
            <li class="nav-item">
              <a href="#" class="nav-link">Contact</a>
            </li>
          </ul>
          <div class="hamburger">
            <span class="bar"></span>
            <span class="bar"></span>
            <span class="bar"></span>
          </div>
        </nav>
     </div>
     <!-------------------------MAIN NAVIGATION END  -->
   </header>
  
  





  <main>


  </main>
  

  <footer>
    <div class="footer-box box-1">
      <h2>About Us</h2>
      <p>We are a company that specializes in providing high-quality products and services. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience.</p>
    </div>
    <div class="footer-box box-2">
      <h2>Contact Us</h2>
      <p>If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us. We would be happy to hear from you.</p>
    </div>
    <div class="footer-box box-3">
      <h2>Social Media</h2>
      <p>Follow us on social media to stay up-to-date on our latest products and services.</p>
    </div>
    <div class="footer-box box-4">
      <h2>Copyright</h2>
      <p>All rights reserved. Copyright 2023.</p>
    </div>


  </footer>
  <script src="script.js"></script>
</body>
</html>

//CSS CODE

@media screen and (min-width: 1280px) {
  * {
    padding: 0;
    margin: 0;
    box-sizing: border-box;
  }
  
  header {
    background-color: #262626;
  }
  
  li {
    list-style: none;
  }
  
  a {
    color: white;
    text-decoration: none;
  }
  
  .container {
    max-width: 1920px;
    width: 100%;
    margin: 0 auto;
    display: flex;
    justify-content: space-between;
  }
  
  .navbar {
    min-height: 70px;
    display: flex;
    justify-content: space-between;
    align-items: center;
  }
  
  .nav-branding {
    align-items: center;
    font-size: 2rem;
  }
  
  .nav-menu {
    display: flex;
    justify-content: space-between;
    align-items: center;
    gap: 60px;
  }
  
  .nav-link {
    transition: 0.3s ease-out;
  }

  .nav-item {
    margin: 16px 0;
  }

  .nav-item .dropdown ul li {
    display: block;
  }

  .nav-menu.active {
    left: 0;
  }
  
  .nav-link:hover {
    color: dodgerblue;
  }

  footer {
    display: flex;
    flex-direction: row;  
  }

  .box-1, .box-2, .box-3, .box-4 {
    width: 25%;
  }
}
2

Are you trying to make the items appear on hover or do you want them to show all the time?

Usually you would show on hover like this:

.dropdown{
  opacity:0;
  position:absolute;
  top:200%;
  left:0;
  transition:.5s ease;
  pointer-events:none;
  white-space:nowrap;
  padding:10px 0;
  border:1px solid #f9f9f9;
}
.nav-item{position:relative;}
.nav-item:hover > ul.dropdown{
  top:100%;
  pointer-events:initial;
  opacity:1;
  background:black;
}
.nav-item:hover > ul.dropdown a{
  padding:5px 10px;
}

Bear in mind that this won;t work well on touch devices as they don;t have hover as such.

I;m also assuming that this is just part of your code as the screen is unstyled until I open my browser up to 1280px :wink:

.

3

I want to show when a user hovers over the services title

4

Its the desktop stylesheet. Its working in desktop size . I will work on getting it working in the tablet and mobile breakpoints next.

5

Good the code I gave you will do that :slight_smile:

6

Thank you. I’ll keep working on it.