Navigation Bar

HTML & CSS
#1

well hi!
Im an amateur developer. And im having problems with nav bar. I cannot find anywhere how to make navigation bar stick on the top when I click my other pages in HTML.
I want to have like …www.craftsportswear.com has. (this is not an advertisement) just an example.
Thank you very much

#2

I’m not seeing anything that sticks to the top. All the links are pretty much at the bottom of the page.

#3

I’m not seeing anything stick to the top either in that link?

If you want a nav that’s fixed to the top of the viewport you can use position:sticky these days.

Here’s a similar example for a header.

Or if you need IE support then something roughly like this.

2 Likes
#4

ops, i didnt put full link https://www.craftsportswear.com/global …like this where it says womens,kids etc this type of nav bar :slight_smile: