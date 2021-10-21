Navigation bar doesn't work on mobile

My navigation bar as a dropdown menu on mobile doesn’t work, can’t seem to find how this should be fixed.
The menu appears and quickly disappears in a second and you can’t select any on the menu
Thanks in advance!
Hi @schumi28, and a warm welcome to the forum
Please check and rectify the following errors and warnings:
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Flemansmodelcars.nl%2Findex.php
https://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator/validator?uri=https%3A%2F%2Flemansmodelcars.nl%2Findex.php&profile=css3svg&usermedium=all&warning=1&vextwarning=&lang=en
You seem to be running bootsrap 3.41 and bootstrap 4.5 at the same time. These are incompatible with each other.
Get rid of 3.41 altogether and use 4.5 and things will start to work although you will have some layout problems to solve.
Thank you so much, that was the trick