Navigation bar doesn't work on mobile

My navigation bar as a dropdown menu on mobile doesn’t work, can’t seem to find how this should be fixed.
The menu appears and quickly disappears in a second and you can’t select any on the menu
Thanks in advance!
Hi @schumi28, and a warm welcome to the forum
Please check and rectify the following errors and warnings:
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Flemansmodelcars.nl%2Findex.php
https://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator/validator?uri=https%3A%2F%2Flemansmodelcars.nl%2Findex.php&profile=css3svg&usermedium=all&warning=1&vextwarning=&lang=en