Navigate to

If script.js is not your script, this is a little concerning. You might want to start by telling us what browser you are using, what site do you see this come up on and if you haven’t already, go to dev tools, browse to the site with the tools open then click the “sources” tab (in dev tools) and in the tree on the left, locate script.js. This should show you a listing of what is in script.js on the right panel and have a look at lines 88, 311 and 204. Do you know what this script.js is doing?

I show 192.168.43.191 is pointing at two possible domain names… springpureinternational .com and xxsccd .com. Again another thing that is concerning unless you know what those sites are about.

If you see this only on a particular site, I would recommend staying away from that site. If you are seeing it in general browsing through other sites, I suggest you run a quick malware scanning just to rule out any malware that might be playing around with your browser.