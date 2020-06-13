Navigate focus by setting tabindexes

How do you automatically change focus to the next input box after user enters the maximum character length by setting the tab index
You’ll want to use JavaScript for that. This post on SO should help.
Hm I’d rather not go with those solutions TBH… they’re all suggesting to listen to key events, which would also prevent you from using tab, shift and arrow keys once the max length is reached… not to mention they’re hard-coding the max lengths in the JS, rather than setting the actual
maxlength attribute. Using jQuery, of course.
So here’s a simple generic solution, that also should not conflict with keyboard navigation:
<input type="text" maxlength="3" class="auto-focus-next">
<input type="text" maxlength="5" class="auto-focus-next">
<input type="text" maxlength="2" class="auto-focus-next">
function initAutoFocus (input, index, list) {
const next = list[index + 1]
if (!next) {
return
}
input.addEventListener('input', () => {
if (input.value.length === input.maxLength) {
next.focus()
}
})
}
document
.querySelectorAll('.auto-focus-next')
.forEach(initAutoFocus)
So what would be the CSS properties to go with the class, auto-focus-next
There is no CSS required here, the purpose of those classes is merely to apply the behaviour in the JS. If it should apply to all input elements with a max length, you might as well use that for the selector though:
document
.querySelectorAll('[maxlength]')
.forEach(initAutoFocus)
Here’s a pen:
Ok. Thanks
Can you resize this input box?
Thanks
Sure.