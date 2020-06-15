Navigate focus by setting tabindexes

Going with @Paul_Wilkins’ solution you might define a list of valid words, and check if the joined values are in that list:
const WORDS = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
// ...
document.querySelector('#result').innerHTML = (
WORDS.includes(values.join('')) ? '✅' : '❌'
)
Another possibility would be to define a pattern on a parent fieldset as a data attribute, mimicking the
pattern constraint validtation so that you don’t have to maintain a hard-coded list of valid words in your JS:
CSS
.error {
display: none;
}
.invalid {
border: 1px solid red;
}
.invalid .error {
display: block;
}
HTML
<fieldset data-pattern="foo|bar|baz">
<input type="text" maxlength="1" class="auto-focus-next">
<input type="text" maxlength="1" class="auto-focus-next">
<input type="text" maxlength="1" class="auto-focus-next">
<p class="error">pattern mismatch</p>
</fieldset>
JS
function validatePattern (event) {
const fieldset = event.currentTarget
const pattern = new RegExp(fieldset.dataset.pattern)
const value = Array.from(
fieldset.elements,
element => element.value
).join('')
fieldset.classList.toggle(
'invalid',
!pattern.test(value)
)
}
document
.querySelectorAll('[data-pattern]')
.forEach(element => {
element.addEventListener('change', validatePattern)
})