Navigate focus by setting tabindexes

Does that mean that you expect each of the input boxes from Post #4 to have a maxlength of one character each, instead of having different maxlengths of 3, 5, and 2?

In that case, you’ll want an input event that gets the values from each input box, and when all of them are filled in it shows either a or a

Here’s the code that achieves that.

function documentInputHandler(evt) { const fields = document.querySelectorAll('.auto-focus-next'); const values = Array.from(fields).map(f => f.value).filter(v => v); if (values.length < fields.length) { return; } document.querySelector("#result").innerHTML = ( values.join("") === "bed" ? "✅" : "❌" ); } document.addEventListener("input", documentInputHandler);

You can see the code working at https://jsfiddle.net/kp43f5yL/

https://jsfiddle.net/kp43f5yL/1/