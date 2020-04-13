Navbar with Brand Logo

You need first to decide how you want it to look at full screen and then how you want it to look on the smallest screens.

Then you need to decide how you want it to look at intermediate sizes if you want a progressive change throughout all widths.

Once you have drawn on paper some wire-frames of how you want it to look then you can construct the html and css with those displays in mind.

The structure of the html should be semantic but there is often a trade off when design considerations make that awkward. Luckily flexbox and CSS grid give you the facility to re-order elements as long as they are direct siblings so you do need to keep an eye on the html and the design at the same time to make sure the things you require can be accomplished.

If the design you require means that the html can’t be semantic then you should try and think again and come up with designs that are feasible and usable.

There is nothing special about building a navbar than there is with building any of the other page components except that the navbar is going to be one of the most used parts of the page (via users and other technologies such as screen readers and search engines) so semantics play a great part here.

kmcnet: kmcnet: My question regarding mobile is how to toggle between the full menu or the hamburger button. I’m thinking the best method is a media query as opposed to javascript,

A media query will change the design at the width you require but cannot provide a toggle function at all.

You will need js to provide the toggle function assuming you want to hide and show the mobile menu using the hamburger icon. The media query can show a hamburger and hide the navbar but you will need js to turn it back on again. (You can use the checkbox hack to create a toggle in pure css or use :target to do similar but both are not as reliable as JS).

I would put your navigation inside a ul list as they are a list of links. Having anchors next to each other (with no elements or content between) would historically cause screen readers to read them all out in one go like a sentence rather than pause. It’s not an issue these days but using an un-ordered list still makes a better structure and provides more styling opportunities should they be needed. (However I have used both methods where needs must )

That would also help when you want to move the logo to one position and all the links to another position as you will have a wrapper around all the links and can place them in one go.

Decide how wide you want your page to be and use a page-wrapper for all your content if you are going to have a max-width. You seldom want content to spread all the way across large monitors (although you may want the background to do this).

Hope that’s a start