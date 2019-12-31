Navbar content moving around when resizing

loretsav: loretsav: click the links to see the code and pictures

Hi loretsav, welcome to the forums!

Your description of the problem is easy to undertsand, but if you want help to solv the broblem in your code we need to see both the HTML and the CSS.

I’m afraid screen captures is not what we think of when we want you to post relevant code or link to a page displaying the issue.

I believe this is quit simple to fix, and it looks like you’ve made a stand alone demo to show the problem.

If you can’t temporary put it up live to check out. Could you please post the complete page code here, i.e. all the code?