billytavresources: billytavresources: I am perplexed as to why it shifts in my view port on my new phone when I try to go landscape rotate.

Can you tell me what you mean by that above sentence?

Where does your viewport shift to?

Maybe a screenshot of the problem on your phone would clarify the problem

Did it look ok on your old phone? It looks how I would expect on my iphone5 in portrait & landscape.

You don’t have any mobile optimisation in place, or viewport meta tag so the display a mobile gets will ‘probably’ be a scaled down version of a 980px width site (least that’s the way it used to be handled). Indeed on any normal browser less than 930px the page is awkward as the content is cut off.