Nav Bar and Page shift when viewing Landscape in Mobile

billytavresources: . I think I recognize your sign on from around 2004-05 when I transitioned to CSS from tables

Yes I’ve been here since about 2002 (They won’t let me out)

billytavresources: it shifts in my view port on my new phone

Which phone do you have. I can only test on IOS unfortunately.

billytavresources: when I try to go landscape rotate

I assume the page is fine in portrait mode then.

I don’t have a real answer other than you could try the following various things to see if they make a difference (remember to clear your cache between tests as mobiles love to hold on to previous versions).

The first thing you can try is to tell the mobile the width of your viewport using the viewport meta tag. I would not usually recommend this as that’s not the way we code these days.

Usually you would add this viewport meta tag in the head of your page :

<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">

The above tag tells the browser that you are controlling the layout to fit the device using media queries so it won’t scale the page.

Therefore try using your page width as the device width to ensure that the device zooms from the correct dimensions.

<meta name="viewport" content="width=998, initial-scale=1">

I have no idea if that will work as I have never tried that before because these days (and for quite a few years now) we all use the proper viewport tag and use media queries to optimise for mobile.

If you are on an ios device you might want to add this css which stops the text-size being adjusted on rotation.

body{ -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;/* stop ios zooming text on orientation change */ text-size-adjust: 100%; }

It may also be helpful to tidy up your measurements so that they make sense.

For example your leftSideArea is 762 px wide but your #links which are inside that area are 725px wide with a left margin of 150px, That makes the element 725 + 150 = 875px wide. 875 will not fit inside 762 and therefore a browser could be tripped up with this and push things around in error.

Make sure all your measurements add up. You have done the same thing with heights where you have a larger height child inside a smaller one.

I would also suggest setting the actual iframe element to display:block as inline frames can sit on the baseline and may have gaps above and below.

If all that fails then I suggest that you make a separate test page with minimum elements present and then add element one by one until you see when it breaks. If I had your phone then that’s what I would be doing as it seems the issue is likely only seen on the actual device as emulators don’t show this behaviour.

Let me know if any of that makes a difference.

If not then I would suggest re-designing for mobile properly as mobile usage outstrips desktop many fold these days. The site looks quite small and could be converted relatively easy as long as you know what you are doing