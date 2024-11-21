$Nan? My age old enemy

Ok, so I’ve been back to the drawing board. After a lot of reading and watching tutorials, I rewrote my code so all of my { and ; and ( are in the right place and (almost) everything makes sense to me. I am now having trouble with $Nan. I don’t know why my numbers are strings but I would appreciate a second opinion. Is there a fix that I am just completely snoozing on?

HTML

` <div id="checkboxContainer"> <table> <tr> <th></th> <th></th> <th></th> </tr> <tr> <td><input type="checkbox" name="checkbox" value= "556.23" /></td> <td>4 Applications</td> <td>556.23</td> </tr> <tr> <td><input type="checkbox" name="checkbox" value="556.23" /></td> <td>3 Applications</td> <td>556.23</td> </tr> <tr> <td><input type="checkbox" name="checkbox" value="556.23" /></td> <td> Aeration</td> <td>556.23</td> </tr> <tr> <td><input type="checkbox" name="checkbox" value="548.23" /></td> <td>Aeration Overseed</td> <td>548.23</td> </tr> <tr> <td><input type="checkbox" name="checkbox" value="556.23" /></td> <td>C20 Application</td> <td>556.23</td> </tr> </table> </div>`

JavaScript