$Nan? My age old enemy (convert strings back into numbers?)

Ok, so I’ve been back to the drawing board. After a lot of reading and watching tutorials, I rewrote my code so all of my { and ; and ( are in the right place and (almost) everything makes sense to me. I am now having trouble with $Nan. I don’t know why my numbers are strings but I would appreciate a second opinion. Is there a fix that I am just completely snoozing on?
HTML
` <div id="checkboxContainer">
<table>
<tr>
<th></th>
<th></th>
<th></th>
</tr>
<tr>
<td><input type="checkbox" name="checkbox" value= "556.23" /></td>
<td>4 Applications</td>
<td>556.23</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td><input type="checkbox" name="checkbox" value="556.23" /></td>
<td>3 Applications</td>
<td>556.23</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td><input type="checkbox" name="checkbox" value="556.23" /></td>
<td> Aeration</td>
<td>556.23</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td><input type="checkbox" name="checkbox" value="548.23" /></td>
<td>Aeration Overseed</td>
<td>548.23</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td><input type="checkbox" name="checkbox" value="556.23" /></td>
<td>C20 Application</td>
<td>556.23</td>
</tr>
</table>
</div>`
JavaScript
const subTotal = document.querySelector("#subTotal");
const checkboxContainer = document.querySelector("#checkboxContainer");
let total = 0;
const formatter = new Intl.NumberFormat("en-US", {
style: "currency",
currency: "USD",
});
checkboxContainer.addEventListener("change", e => {
if (e.target.tagName == "INPUT") {
const floatValue = parseFloat(e.target.value);
if (e.target.checked) {
total += floatValue;
} else {
total -= floatValue;
}
}
subTotal.innerHTML = formatter.format("total");
});