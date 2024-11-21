$Nan? My age old enemy (convert strings back into numbers?)

JavaScript
1

Ok, so I’ve been back to the drawing board. After a lot of reading and watching tutorials, I rewrote my code so all of my { and ; and ( are in the right place and (almost) everything makes sense to me. I am now having trouble with $Nan. I don’t know why my numbers are strings but I would appreciate a second opinion. Is there a fix that I am just completely snoozing on?

HTML

` <div id="checkboxContainer">
                <table>
                    <tr>
                        <th></th>
                        <th></th>
                        <th></th>
                    </tr>
                    <tr>
                        <td><input type="checkbox" name="checkbox" value= "556.23" /></td>
                        <td>4 Applications</td> 
                        <td>556.23</td>
                    </tr>
                    <tr>
                        <td><input type="checkbox"  name="checkbox" value="556.23" /></td>
                        <td>3 Applications</td>
                        <td>556.23</td>
                    </tr>
                    <tr>
                        <td><input type="checkbox" name="checkbox" value="556.23" /></td>
                        <td> Aeration</td>
                        <td>556.23</td>
                    </tr>
                    <tr>
                        <td><input type="checkbox" name="checkbox" value="548.23" /></td>
                        <td>Aeration Overseed</td>
                        <td>548.23</td>
                    </tr>
                    <tr>
                        <td><input type="checkbox" name="checkbox" value="556.23" /></td>
                        <td>C20 Application</td>
                        <td>556.23</td>
                    </tr>
                </table>
            </div>`

JavaScript

const subTotal = document.querySelector("#subTotal");
const checkboxContainer = document.querySelector("#checkboxContainer");
let total = 0;

const formatter = new Intl.NumberFormat("en-US", {
    style: "currency",
    currency: "USD",
});

checkboxContainer.addEventListener("change", e => {
    if (e.target.tagName == "INPUT") {
        const floatValue = parseFloat(e.target.value);
        if (e.target.checked) {
            total += floatValue;
        } else {
            total -= floatValue;
        }
    }
    subTotal.innerHTML = formatter.format("total");
    
});