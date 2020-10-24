Naming lines when defining a grid

Well actually the naming is not for the browser, but for the developer. Sometimes it is easier to understand that a particular layout “cell” goes from line “start” to line “end” than to say it goes from line 0 to line 3.

Imagine if you had 30 lines. Some are starts, some are ends, some are header start, some are sidebar end etc. But you had to remember all those numbers instead of easy to remember names. What is line 18? Is that the start of the sidebar? Yikes, having to remember all that would be crazy!