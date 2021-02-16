Naming conventions for programming

Hi,

I have been programming since so long time ago that most of the people reading that post weren’t even born !

Thru the years I took on habits in my programming, one of them is using naming conventions, mine is a loosely version of the Hungarian Notation.

Recently a nephew came up to me to help him sorting out some programming issues, he started a technical school in the computing area.

I noticed that most of the items in his forms were named as his programming tools wants it to be, that is Button01, Button02 or TextBox01, TextBox01, etc. When I asked him if they had been taught about naming conventions is database, tables, forms, etc. he said he never heard of it.

I saw some topics in this community about naming conventions but most are a few years old and as trends come and go very fast in the industry I am wondering what is the current one. Are you guys, especially those who started coding very recently, using naming conventions in your programming and dbs ? For those who are teaching coding, do you teach about naming conventions ?