Naming conventions for programming

#1

Hi,
I have been programming since so long time ago that most of the people reading that post weren’t even born !
Thru the years I took on habits in my programming, one of them is using naming conventions, mine is a loosely version of the Hungarian Notation.

Recently a nephew came up to me to help him sorting out some programming issues, he started a technical school in the computing area.
I noticed that most of the items in his forms were named as his programming tools wants it to be, that is Button01, Button02 or TextBox01, TextBox01, etc. When I asked him if they had been taught about naming conventions is database, tables, forms, etc. he said he never heard of it.

I saw some topics in this community about naming conventions but most are a few years old and as trends come and go very fast in the industry I am wondering what is the current one. Are you guys, especially those who started coding very recently, using naming conventions in your programming and dbs ? For those who are teaching coding, do you teach about naming conventions ?

#2

I find naming conventions (or lack thereof) to be language-specific. To that extent, for me, it’s become more of a syntax issue than a standard; when I write in language X, i’ll use naming convention X, and when i write in language Y, i’ll use naming convention Y. And sometimes language Z doesn’t have a naming convention, and I just usually am lazy.

#3

Interesting point about being language specific: true that when I am writing some the javascript or jquery I am not using the same syntax as when writing server side code, vb for me.

Still are you naming a button with a specific name (example: btnWrite) or do you leave like your programming environment would suggest (Button01) ?