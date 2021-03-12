Mysqladmin

Get Started
#1

Hi

I am a complete newbie to this and have followed the instructions as far as I can in an edition of Build Your Own Database Driven Website using PHP and MySQL. I have installed all of the software and checked it is working which it is. I then came to the section where it states to enter mysqladmin in the terminal as it would be recognised. It certainly isn’t in my case and regardless of what I have tried and using various directories this file does not exist on my PC. Has this perhaps been superseded since the book was first issued. Can anybody assist, please as I am now a little stuck. I have the 2009 edition

#2

Hi @chriswalke welcome to the forums.

If you’re using any edition of Build Your Own Database Driven Website using PHP and MySQL then I’m afraid it’s out of date. The book is now entitled PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja and it’s in its 6th edition. You can find the book here. Unfortunately with technology, things change very quickly and old techniques become out-of-date.