Hi

I am a complete newbie to this and have followed the instructions as far as I can in an edition of Build Your Own Database Driven Website using PHP and MySQL. I have installed all of the software and checked it is working which it is. I then came to the section where it states to enter mysqladmin in the terminal as it would be recognised. It certainly isn’t in my case and regardless of what I have tried and using various directories this file does not exist on my PC. Has this perhaps been superseded since the book was first issued. Can anybody assist, please as I am now a little stuck. I have the 2009 edition