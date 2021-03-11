MySql version 8.0.17 average datediff

Hi all,
In the table stored an a database
MySql version 8.0.17 I have these four field set as
datetime type
+---------------------+-----------+---------------------+------------+
| tdate | tigx | tclosed | tcompleted |
+---------------------+-----------+---------------------+------------+
- the field
tdatenever null ;
- the field
tigxit could be null ;
- the field
tclosedit could be null ;
- the field
tcompletedit could be null ;
Now I get the average datediff respecting this sequence
- If
tclosedIS NOT NULL AND
tcompletedIS NOT NULL AND
tigxIS NOT NULL the
AVGis
ROUND(AVG(DATEDIFF(tclosed, tdate)),1)
- If
tclosedIS NULL AND
tcompletedIS NULL AND
tigxIS NULL the
AVGis
ROUND(AVG(DATEDIFF(CURDATE(), tdate)),1)
But if at least one of the fields
tigx or
tclosed or
tcompleted is null I have to take the first populated field from
tigx or
tclosed or
tcompleted … … and using this first populated field for get the average datediff.
Here I am stuck… any suggestion?
My query below
SELECT
tkt,
tdate,
tstate,
tigx,
tclosed,
tcompleted,
CASE
WHEN ( tclosed IS NOT NULL AND tcompleted IS NOT NULL AND tigx IS NOT NULL ) THEN
ROUND( AVG( DATEDIFF( tclosed, tdate )), 1 )
WHEN ( tclosed IS NULL AND tcompleted IS NULL AND tigx IS NULL ) THEN
ROUND( AVG( DATEDIFF( CURDATE(), tdate )), 1 )
END AS `avg`
FROM
`tbl_c`
WHERE
NOT ( `tkt` LIKE '%I%' OR `tkt` LIKE '%L%' AND tstate IN ( 'Closed' ) AND tigx IS NULL AND tclosed IS NULL AND tcompleted IS NULL )
ORDER BY
tdate DESC;