MySql version 8.0.17 average datediff

Hi all,

In the table stored an a database MySql version 8.0.17 I have these four field set as datetime type

+---------------------+-----------+---------------------+------------+ | tdate | tigx | tclosed | tcompleted | +---------------------+-----------+---------------------+------------+

the field tdate never null ;

never ; the field tigx it could be null ;

it could be ; the field tclosed it could be null ;

it could be ; the field tcompleted it could be null ;

Now I get the average datediff respecting this sequence

If tclosed IS NOT NULL AND tcompleted IS NOT NULL AND tigx IS NOT NULL the AVG is ROUND(AVG(DATEDIFF(tclosed, tdate)),1) If tclosed IS NULL AND tcompleted IS NULL AND tigx IS NULL the AVG is ROUND(AVG(DATEDIFF(CURDATE(), tdate)),1)

But if at least one of the fields tigx or tclosed or tcompleted is null I have to take the first populated field from tigx or tclosed or tcompleted … … and using this first populated field for get the average datediff.

Here I am stuck… any suggestion?

My query below