MySQL Table Schema Assistance

Hi,
I am using a table for my website translations as part of my larger DB schema. For choosing between which language to display on the webiste.
The table in particular is : language as follows:
CREATE TABLE `language` (
`id` tinyint(3) unsigned NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
`lang_id` tinyint(3) unsigned NOT NULL,
`about_us` text COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci DEFAULT NULL,
`access_denied` text COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci DEFAULT NULL,
PRIMARY KEY (`id`)
) ENGINE=xyz
With 192 rows of words (starting with about_us, access_denied)… etc … -> 192 values finishing up with primary key. You see here I am using text, but I could also use VarChar or some other suggested value as the words tend to be short (ambye less than 100 characters).
I then choose the language ID, and add the appropriate transalction with the associated language ID and put thte resultant value into an arry that I can access throughout the website.
This worked when I had 192 word combinations — however, I also have a series of categories, and sub categories etc that result in 970 word combinations.
My DB says when I have more than about 195 columns (as above) – it generates an error. I cannot create the table.
I am not sure how to structure the language table to get access to all the word combinations. I think about 1,200 when I add all of the different categories and subcategories.
Any suggestions on how to structure a website so that I can create an array of words that I can then access throughout the site?
My problem here is the database strucutre - I can access data and put it into an array fine.
thanks
Karen