MySQL Table Schema Assistance

Hi,

I am using a table for my website translations as part of my larger DB schema. For choosing between which language to display on the webiste.

The table in particular is : language as follows:

CREATE TABLE `language` ( `id` tinyint(3) unsigned NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `lang_id` tinyint(3) unsigned NOT NULL, `about_us` text COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci DEFAULT NULL, `access_denied` text COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci DEFAULT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`) ) ENGINE=xyz

With 192 rows of words (starting with about_us, access_denied)… etc … -> 192 values finishing up with primary key. You see here I am using text, but I could also use VarChar or some other suggested value as the words tend to be short (ambye less than 100 characters).

I then choose the language ID, and add the appropriate transalction with the associated language ID and put thte resultant value into an arry that I can access throughout the website.

This worked when I had 192 word combinations — however, I also have a series of categories, and sub categories etc that result in 970 word combinations.

My DB says when I have more than about 195 columns (as above) – it generates an error. I cannot create the table.

I am not sure how to structure the language table to get access to all the word combinations. I think about 1,200 when I add all of the different categories and subcategories.

Any suggestions on how to structure a website so that I can create an array of words that I can then access throughout the site?

My problem here is the database strucutre - I can access data and put it into an array fine.

thanks

Karen