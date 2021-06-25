MYSQL table and utf8_unicode_ci

Besides setting a character set, you can also specify a
COLLATE attribute. Here is where you specify the utf8_unicode_ci. Since you don’t specify that property, MySQL defaults to utf8_general_ci.
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS Pricing (
`landrushFee_sunriseFee_landrushFee2_landrushFee3` VARCHAR(55) CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_general_ci,
`Column_2` VARCHAR(47) CHARACTER SET utf8,
`Column_3` VARCHAR(24) CHARACTER SET utf8,
`Column_4` VARCHAR(40) CHARACTER SET utf8,
`Column_5` VARCHAR(41) CHARACTER SET utf8,
`Column_6` VARCHAR(11) CHARACTER SET utf8
);
You can also specify your character set and collate on the entire table, just put it after your closing parenthesis…
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS Pricing (
`landrushFee_sunriseFee_landrushFee2_landrushFee3` VARCHAR(55) CHARACTER SET utf8,
`Column_2` VARCHAR(47) CHARACTER SET utf8,
`Column_3` VARCHAR(24) CHARACTER SET utf8,
`Column_4` VARCHAR(40) CHARACTER SET utf8,
`Column_5` VARCHAR(41) CHARACTER SET utf8,
`Column_6` VARCHAR(11) CHARACTER SET utf8
) CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci;
I would also take this opportunity to recommend that you take a look at
utf8mb4 rather than
utf8 as a character set. You may find that more comprehensive and flexible since it uses more bytes for characters.