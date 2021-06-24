MYSQL table and utf8_unicode_ci

Besides setting a character set, you can also specify a COLLATE attribute. Here is where you specify the utf8_unicode_ci. Since you don’t specify that property, MySQL defaults to utf8_general_ci.

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS Pricing ( `landrushFee_sunriseFee_landrushFee2_landrushFee3` VARCHAR(55) CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_general_ci, `Column_2` VARCHAR(47) CHARACTER SET utf8, `Column_3` VARCHAR(24) CHARACTER SET utf8, `Column_4` VARCHAR(40) CHARACTER SET utf8, `Column_5` VARCHAR(41) CHARACTER SET utf8, `Column_6` VARCHAR(11) CHARACTER SET utf8 );

You can also specify your character set and collate on the entire table, just put it after your closing parenthesis…

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS Pricing ( `landrushFee_sunriseFee_landrushFee2_landrushFee3` VARCHAR(55) CHARACTER SET utf8, `Column_2` VARCHAR(47) CHARACTER SET utf8, `Column_3` VARCHAR(24) CHARACTER SET utf8, `Column_4` VARCHAR(40) CHARACTER SET utf8, `Column_5` VARCHAR(41) CHARACTER SET utf8, `Column_6` VARCHAR(11) CHARACTER SET utf8 ) CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci;