MYSQL syntax using two JOINs in one query

Hey everyone, I’m having some difficulty with a certain MYSQL statement. MYSQL is not my strong point so i am not surprised. I really have tried to figure this out and just can’t really understand the syntax and why mine doesn’t work and the examples do.
I have 3 tables: job_assembly, job_names and jobs.
I have to constrict the search by the date on the job_assembly table which should give me only 6 rows of output. I need to also get the mass from the jobs table and the job name from the job_names table.
My code is spewing out about 30 rows, which is definitely wrong. Can anyone show me how to do this correctly:
$sql2 = "
SELECT *
FROM job_assembly
INNER JOIN jobs ON job_assembly.assembly_job_names_id = jobs.job_names_id
INNER JOIN job_names ON job_names.job_id = jobs.job_names_id
WHERE job_assembly.assemble_date = '2020-05-10'
";
$result2 = mysqli_query($conn, $sql2);
if (mysqli_num_rows($result2) > 0) {
while($row2 = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result2)) {
echo $row2['job_id'];
echo $row2['assemble_date'].'<br />';
} //while
} //if