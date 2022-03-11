Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

web148
March 11, 2022, 3:01pm
#84
Thank you! Interesting!
I tried, following your tip, this code
if ($students[0]['note'] != '') echo {"<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n";}
But it doesn’t work…
EDIT
Sorry! Me idiot!
if ($students[0]['note'] != '') {echo "<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n";}
Of course this works!
Thank you very much!
1 Like
web148
March 22, 2022, 10:53am
#85
a minor question: how add the students number for each class.
In a previous non-PDO code this worked:
$num_stud = mysqli_num_rows($result2);
echo "<p>Numero studenti: $num_stud;</p>
Now, after seeing about num_rows in PDO, I tried this new code:
<?php
require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.age, c.note, c.colleghi, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__age c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
$count = 0;
$posts = array();
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
echo "<div id=\"" . $classe . "\" data-value=\"" . $classe . "\" class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<div class='left'>
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " </h2>\n
<p> <span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span> - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b> (età attuale: " . $students[0]['age'] ." anni)<p>\n";
if ($students[0]['colleghi'] != '') {echo "<p class='min gray'> colleghi: " . $students[0]['colleghi'] ." </p>";}
$num_stud = $pdo->query('SELECT count(*) FROM studenti')->fetchColumn();
echo "<p>Numero studenti: $num_stud;</p>";
if ($students[0]['note'] != '') {echo "<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n";}
if ($students[0]['imagelink'] != '') {echo "" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fl' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n";}
echo "</div>";
echo "
<div class='right'>\n
<table class='sortable'>\n
<colgroup>
<col width='15%' />
<col width='15%' />
<col width='15%' />
</colgroup>
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>\n</div>";
}
?>
I have reported above the whole code, but the
new lines in it, are the following:
$num_stud = $pdo->query('SELECT count(*) FROM studenti')->fetchColumn();
echo "<p>Numero studenti: $num_stud;</p>";
And this code gets the students number of all my classes (about 1500). This is correct as a sum of
all my students, but what I want is only the students number of each class.
Could you help me to find the right code?
Inside the above foreach(){} loop, $students is an array of the student data for each class. count($students) will give you the number of students in the current class.
1 Like
web148
March 23, 2022, 7:24am
#88
Right: perfect!
Thank you very much!!!
closed
system
June 22, 2022, 2:25pm
#89
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.