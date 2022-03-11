Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

a minor question: how add the students number for each class.

In a previous non-PDO code this worked:

$num_stud = mysqli_num_rows($result2); echo "<p>Numero studenti: $num_stud;</p>

Now, after seeing about num_rows in PDO, I tried this new code:

<?php require "$root/PDO_connect.inc"; $sql = $pdo->query(" SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.age, c.note, c.colleghi, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione FROM studenti__age c INNER JOIN studenti s WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe ORDER BY c.ID_classe "); $classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP); $count = 0; $posts = array(); foreach($classi as $classe => $students) { echo "<div id=\"" . $classe . "\" data-value=\"" . $classe . "\" class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\"> <div class='left'> <h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " </h2>

<p> <span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span> - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b> (età attuale: " . $students[0]['age'] ." anni)<p>

"; if ($students[0]['colleghi'] != '') {echo "<p class='min gray'> colleghi: " . $students[0]['colleghi'] ." </p>";} $num_stud = $pdo->query('SELECT count(*) FROM studenti')->fetchColumn(); echo "<p>Numero studenti: $num_stud;</p>"; if ($students[0]['note'] != '') {echo "<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>

";} if ($students[0]['imagelink'] != '') {echo "" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . " <p><img class='expansible fl' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>

";} echo "</div>"; echo " <div class='right'>

<table class='sortable'>

<colgroup> <col width='15%' /> <col width='15%' /> <col width='15%' /> </colgroup> <thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>

<tbody> "; foreach($students as $student) { printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>"); } echo "</tbody>

</table>

</div>

</div>"; } ?>

I have reported above the whole code, but the new lines in it, are the following:

$num_stud = $pdo->query('SELECT count(*) FROM studenti')->fetchColumn(); echo "<p>Numero studenti: $num_stud;</p>";

And this code gets the students number of all my classes (about 1500). This is correct as a sum of all my students, but what I want is only the students number of each class.

Could you help me to find the right code?