Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

#84

Thank you! Interesting!
I tried, following your tip, this code

if ($students[0]['note'] != '') echo {"<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n";}

But it doesn’t work…

EDIT
Sorry! Me idiot!

if ($students[0]['note'] != '') {echo "<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n";}

Of course this works!

Thank you very much! :+1:

#85

a minor question: how add the students number for each class.
In a previous non-PDO code this worked:

 $num_stud = mysqli_num_rows($result2);
    echo "<p>Numero studenti: $num_stud;</p>

Now, after seeing about num_rows in PDO, I tried this new code:

<?php
    require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
    
    $sql = $pdo->query("
    SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.age, c.note, c.colleghi, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione 
    FROM studenti__age c
    INNER JOIN studenti s
    WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe 
    ORDER BY c.ID_classe
    ");
    $classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
    $count = 0;
    $posts = array();
 foreach($classi as $classe => $students) { 
    echo "<div id=\"" . $classe . "\" data-value=\"" . $classe . "\" class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
     <div class='left'> 
     <h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . "  </h2>\n
     <p> <span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span> - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b> (età attuale: " . $students[0]['age'] ." anni)<p>\n";
     if ($students[0]['colleghi'] != '') {echo "<p class='min gray'> colleghi: " . $students[0]['colleghi'] ." </p>";}
     $num_stud = $pdo->query('SELECT count(*) FROM studenti')->fetchColumn();
     echo "<p>Numero studenti: $num_stud;</p>";
     if ($students[0]['note'] != '') {echo "<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n";}
     if ($students[0]['imagelink'] != '') {echo "" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
     <p><img class='expansible fl' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n";}
     echo "</div>";
     echo "
     <div class='right'>\n
     <table class='sortable'>\n
     <colgroup>
      <col width='15%' />
      <col width='15%' />
      <col width='15%' />
     </colgroup>
     <thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
     <tbody>
     ";
     foreach($students as $student) {
         printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
    }
    echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
    </div>\n</div>";
 }
?>

I have reported above the whole code, but the new lines in it, are the following:

$num_stud = $pdo->query('SELECT count(*) FROM studenti')->fetchColumn();
     echo "<p>Numero studenti: $num_stud;</p>";

And this code gets the students number of all my classes (about 1500). This is correct as a sum of all my students, but what I want is only the students number of each class.
Could you help me to find the right code?

#87

Inside the above foreach(){} loop, $students is an array of the student data for each class. count($students) will give you the number of students in the current class.

#88

Right: perfect!
Thank you very much!!! :grinning:

#89

