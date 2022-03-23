Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

The original question is now solved.
But may I ask a little further help?
The present code let me go back and forward for one step: how could I use also (in addition to next/previous link) a select html tag (drop-down list) to choose whatever class, even “distant” from the one where I am (seeing the 2nd class I want go to the 37, for example)
That’s more of a Javascript question than a PHP one. I imagine you’ll populate the drop-down when you initially draw the page, have an event handler to handle the “change” of the drop-down, and use that to mark the current div inactive, and the selected div active.
Yes! That is my aim, and I guess that you are right also for the javascript: indeed all the data are already given in the source code, but invisibly.
My present attempt would be to use an id for each div with class=“post”.
The first step is done: I have now many divs, each with its own id. All are invisible, except one, the one with “active” class.
Now I have to learn how to apply (with js, I presume) the class “active” to a given id (selected with a select - option html tag, possibly).
Someone could help me?
You already have code in your
showPrevious() and
showNext() JS functions to apply and remove the active class to the appropriate div.
But now, this is a JS subject and you should really open a new thread in the JS section of Sitepoint as you may get quicker / more comprehensive responses.
OK, I will do.
Now my webpage is correctly working, thank to you all (in particular to @SamA74), and according to these tips for javascript, but I have still a minor problem: how can I avoid to show (print/echo) an empty field (/column) in PDO?
So far I used this code:
if(trim($row["somecolumn"])=='') {echo "";} else {echo " [<b>$row[somecolumn]</b>]";}
But in PDO what code should I use?
EDIT
I read about a WHERE clause, but I have only some items with a given empty field.
The best answer I read so far seems this, but I didn’t yet try it.
No, it doesn’t seems suit to my aim.
If it’s inside a table, I just echo " " if the data is blank. What exactly are you trying to do?
I’m trying to avoid an empty
<p> tag, very ugly if that
<p> has a class which highlight it, for example.
In non-PDO mysql I know how to do, as I said above (#74), but in a PDO call I don’t.
ops… I noticed that I can resolve via css:
p:empty {display:none;}
I don’t understand how that makes any difference - PDO is just used to retrieve the data from the database, it’s got nothing to do with how you display it once you’ve retrieved it.
Uhm… I am newbie with PDO, you know… I tried unsuccessfully with this code:
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div id=\"" . $classe . "\" data-value=\"" . $classe . "\" class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<div class='left'>
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " </h2>\n
<p> <span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span> - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b> (età attuale: " . $students[0]['age'] ." anni)<p>\n
<p class='min gray'> colleghi: " . $students[0]['colleghi'] ." </p>");
if(trim( . $students[0]['note'] . )=='') {printf ("");} else {printf (" [<b> ". $students[0]['note'] ." </b>]");}
printf("<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fl' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
the original, working code was:
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div id=\"" . $classe . "\" data-value=\"" . $classe . "\" class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<div class='left'>
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " </h2>\n
<p> <span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span> - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b> (età attuale: " . $students[0]['age'] ." anni)<p>\n
<p class='min gray'> colleghi: " . $students[0]['colleghi'] ." </p>
<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fl' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
This last code works, but I have the problem that I have a
<p> empty tag, when a column of an item is empty.
Again, though, none of that code has any PDO in it at all.
What happens in your original code that is undesirable? And why do you deal with the “note” column twice in the new code, but only once in the original code?
if(trim( . $students[0]['note'] . )=='') {printf ("");} else {printf (" [<b> ". $students[0]['note'] ." </b>]");}
printf("<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
For future posts, could you just post the section that’s different please? It’s quite tricky to see where it varies when you put the whole block.
ok, my mistake, but even fixing it, nothing changes.
I have said it, above
Sorry, I thought that the whole code reported was important to understand the problem, in particular
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf(
I could reformulate my answer: there is a way to put an
if within a
printf?
But, even better, using PDO, I must use
printf, or I could use
echo to show a content?
PDO only deals with interacting with the database, it has no bearing at all on what you do with the data after you have retrieved it. I use echo all the time to display stuff that has come out of a database table, I’d only use printf if I wanted to use the formatting features that it provides.
I don’t see how that can be any different regardless of how you retrieved the data. But your two statements confuse me. Before the last block of code in post 80, you say
but then immediately after it you say
So, it works, except that it still has the problem you’re trying to remove?
Fundamentally, though, are you trying to remove the
<p> tags when the variable is blank? If so, why doesn’t a simple
if work?
if ($data != '') {
echo "<p>" . $data . "</p>";
}
Thank you! Interesting!
I tried, following your tip, this code
if ($students[0]['note'] != '') echo {"<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n";}
But it doesn’t work…
EDIT
Sorry! Me idiot!
if ($students[0]['note'] != '') {echo "<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n";}
Of course this works!
Thank you very much!
a minor question: how add the students number for each class.
In a previous non-PDO code this worked:
$num_stud = mysqli_num_rows($result2);
echo "<p>Numero studenti: $num_stud;</p>
Now, after seeing about num_rows in PDO, I tried this new code:
<?php
require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.age, c.note, c.colleghi, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__age c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
$count = 0;
$posts = array();
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
echo "<div id=\"" . $classe . "\" data-value=\"" . $classe . "\" class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<div class='left'>
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " </h2>\n
<p> <span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span> - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b> (età attuale: " . $students[0]['age'] ." anni)<p>\n";
if ($students[0]['colleghi'] != '') {echo "<p class='min gray'> colleghi: " . $students[0]['colleghi'] ." </p>";}
$num_stud = $pdo->query('SELECT count(*) FROM studenti')->fetchColumn();
echo "<p>Numero studenti: $num_stud;</p>";
if ($students[0]['note'] != '') {echo "<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n";}
if ($students[0]['imagelink'] != '') {echo "" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fl' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n";}
echo "</div>";
echo "
<div class='right'>\n
<table class='sortable'>\n
<colgroup>
<col width='15%' />
<col width='15%' />
<col width='15%' />
</colgroup>
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>\n</div>";
}
?>
I have reported above the whole code, but the new lines in it, are the following:
$num_stud = $pdo->query('SELECT count(*) FROM studenti')->fetchColumn();
echo "<p>Numero studenti: $num_stud;</p>";
And this code gets the students number of all my classes (about 1500). This is correct as a sum of all my students, but what I want is only the students number of each class.
Could you help me to find the right code?
Inside the above foreach(){} loop, $students is an array of the student data for each class. count($students) will give you the number of students in the current class.
Right: perfect!
Thank you very much!!!