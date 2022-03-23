Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

Now my webpage is correctly working, thank to you all (in particular to @SamA74), and according to these tips for javascript, but I have still a minor problem: how can I avoid to show (print/echo) an empty field (/column) in PDO?

So far I used this code:

if(trim($row["somecolumn"])=='') {echo "";} else {echo " [<b>$row[somecolumn]</b>]";}

But in PDO what code should I use?

EDIT

I read about a WHERE clause, but I have only some items with a given empty field.

The best answer I read so far seems this, but I didn’t yet try it.