Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

web148: web148: But, even better, using PDO, I must use printf , or I could use echo to show a content?

PDO only deals with interacting with the database, it has no bearing at all on what you do with the data after you have retrieved it. I use echo all the time to display stuff that has come out of a database table, I’d only use printf if I wanted to use the formatting features that it provides.

web148: web148: I have the problem that I have a <p> empty tag, when a column of an item is empty.

I don’t see how that can be any different regardless of how you retrieved the data. But your two statements confuse me. Before the last block of code in post 80, you say

web148: web148: the original, working code was:

but then immediately after it you say

web148: web148: This last code works, but I have the problem that I have a <p> empty tag, when a column of an item is empty.

So, it works, except that it still has the problem you’re trying to remove?

Fundamentally, though, are you trying to remove the <p> tags when the variable is blank? If so, why doesn’t a simple if work?