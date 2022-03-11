Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

OK. I noticed that in the source html code indeed only the first div has the active class. Maybe is a html tag problem.

EDIT

Yes, it is. I have only to fix the right .

My code now is

<?php require "$root/PDO_connect.inc"; $sql = $pdo->query(" SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione FROM studenti__classi c INNER JOIN studenti s WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe ORDER BY c.ID_classe "); $classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP); $count = 0; $posts = array(); foreach($classi as $classe => $students) { printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\"> <div id='left'> <h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>

<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>

" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . " <p><img class='expansible fr' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>

</div>"); echo " <div id='right'>

<table class='tabella sortable'>

<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>

<tbody> "; foreach($students as $student) { printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>"); } echo "</tbody>

</table>

</div>"; } ?> <input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>"> <div id="piede" class="c8"> <div class="c5"> <p class="c4" onclick="showPrevious();"><b>previous class</b></p> <p id="previous-post-title"></p> </div> <div class="c7"> <p class="c6" onclick="showNext();"><b>next class</b></p> <p id="next-post-title"></p> </div> </div> </div> <hr style="clear:both;" /> <details> <summary> fonte </summary> <p>tratto da <a href="https://adnan-tech.com/dynamic-custom-carousel-html-javascript/">https://adnan-tech.com/</a></p> </details> </div>