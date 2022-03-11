Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

You are ending the outer foreach twice. Once with the closing bracket and again with endforeach.
Only end it once.
OK. I noticed that in the source html code indeed only the first div has the active class. Maybe is a html tag problem.
EDIT
Yes, it is. I have only to fix the right .
My code now is
<?php
require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__classi c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
$count = 0;
$posts = array();
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<div id='left'>
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fr' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
echo "
<div id='right'>\n
<table class='tabella sortable'>\n
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>";
}
?>
<input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">
<div id="piede" class="c8">
<div class="c5">
<p class="c4" onclick="showPrevious();"><b>previous class</b></p>
<p id="previous-post-title"></p>
</div>
<div class="c7">
<p class="c6" onclick="showNext();"><b>next class</b></p>
<p id="next-post-title"></p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<hr style="clear:both;" />
<details>
<summary>
fonte
</summary>
<p>tratto da <a href="https://adnan-tech.com/dynamic-custom-carousel-html-javascript/">https://adnan-tech.com/</a></p>
</details>
</div>
Moving
<div id='left'> within the array did the trick: only one class with its students.
But now I don’t see the bottom links (previous next class).
I believe that is the intention.
Only one should have the active class, starting with the first.
Then I think javascript switches that.
of course! I have only to find where the html code fails, omitting a
</div>. Tomorrow I will see.
Thank you!
EDIT
Found! The right code is:
<?php
require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__classi c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
$count = 0;
$posts = array();
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<div class='left'>
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fr' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
echo "
<div class='right'>\n
<table class='tabella sortable'>\n
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>\n</div>";
}
?>
<input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">
</div>
<div id="piede" class="c8">
<div class="c5">
<p class="c4" onclick="showPrevious();"><b>previous class</b></p>
<p id="previous-post-title"></p>
</div>
<div class="c7">
<p class="c6" onclick="showNext();"><b>next class</b></p>
<p id="next-post-title"></p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<hr style="clear:both;" />
<details>
<summary>
fonte
</summary>
<p>tratto da <a href="https://adnan-tech.com/dynamic-custom-carousel-html-javascript/">https://adnan-tech.com/</a></p>
</details>
The original question is now solved.
But may I ask a little further help?
The present code let me go back and forward for one step: how could I use also (in addition to next/previous link) a select html tag (drop-down list) to choose whatever class, even “distant” from the one where I am (seeing the 2nd class I want go to the 37, for example)
That’s more of a Javascript question than a PHP one. I imagine you’ll populate the drop-down when you initially draw the page, have an event handler to handle the “change” of the drop-down, and use that to mark the current div inactive, and the selected div active.
Yes! That is my aim, and I guess that you are right also for the javascript: indeed all the data are already given in the source code, but invisibly.
My present attempt would be to use an id for each div with class=“post”.
The first step is done: I have now many divs, each with its own id. All are invisible, except one, the one with “active” class.
Now I have to learn how to apply (with js, I presume) the class “active” to a given id (selected with a select - option html tag, possibly).
Someone could help me?
You already have code in your
showPrevious() and
showNext() JS functions to apply and remove the active class to the appropriate div.
But now, this is a JS subject and you should really open a new thread in the JS section of Sitepoint as you may get quicker / more comprehensive responses.
OK, I will do.
Now my webpage is correctly working, thank to you all (in particular to @SamA74), and according to these tips for javascript, but I have still a minor problem: how can I avoid to show (print/echo) an empty field (/column) in PDO?
So far I used this code:
if(trim($row["somecolumn"])=='') {echo "";} else {echo " [<b>$row[somecolumn]</b>]";}
But in PDO what code should I use?
EDIT
I read about a WHERE clause, but I have only some items with a given empty field.
The best answer I read so far seems this, but I didn’t yet try it.
No, it doesn’t seems suit to my aim.
If it’s inside a table, I just echo " " if the data is blank. What exactly are you trying to do?
I’m trying to avoid an empty
<p> tag, very ugly if that
<p> has a class which highlight it, for example.
In non-PDO mysql I know how to do, as I said above (#74), but in a PDO call I don’t.
ops… I noticed that I can resolve via css:
p:empty {display:none;}
I don’t understand how that makes any difference - PDO is just used to retrieve the data from the database, it’s got nothing to do with how you display it once you’ve retrieved it.
Uhm… I am newbie with PDO, you know… I tried unsuccessfully with this code:
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div id=\"" . $classe . "\" data-value=\"" . $classe . "\" class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<div class='left'>
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " </h2>\n
<p> <span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span> - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b> (età attuale: " . $students[0]['age'] ." anni)<p>\n
<p class='min gray'> colleghi: " . $students[0]['colleghi'] ." </p>");
if(trim( . $students[0]['note'] . )=='') {printf ("");} else {printf (" [<b> ". $students[0]['note'] ." </b>]");}
printf("<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fl' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
the original, working code was:
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div id=\"" . $classe . "\" data-value=\"" . $classe . "\" class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<div class='left'>
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " </h2>\n
<p> <span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span> - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b> (età attuale: " . $students[0]['age'] ." anni)<p>\n
<p class='min gray'> colleghi: " . $students[0]['colleghi'] ." </p>
<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fl' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
This last code works, but I have the problem that I have a
<p> empty tag, when a column of an item is empty.
Again, though, none of that code has any PDO in it at all.
What happens in your original code that is undesirable? And why do you deal with the “note” column twice in the new code, but only once in the original code?
if(trim( . $students[0]['note'] . )=='') {printf ("");} else {printf (" [<b> ". $students[0]['note'] ." </b>]");}
printf("<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
For future posts, could you just post the section that’s different please? It’s quite tricky to see where it varies when you put the whole block.
ok, my mistake, but even fixing it, nothing changes.
I have said it, above
Sorry, I thought that the whole code reported was important to understand the problem, in particular
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf(
I could reformulate my answer: there is a way to put an
if within a
printf?
But, even better, using PDO, I must use
printf, or I could use
echo to show a content?
PDO only deals with interacting with the database, it has no bearing at all on what you do with the data after you have retrieved it. I use echo all the time to display stuff that has come out of a database table, I’d only use printf if I wanted to use the formatting features that it provides.
I don’t see how that can be any different regardless of how you retrieved the data. But your two statements confuse me. Before the last block of code in post 80, you say
but then immediately after it you say
So, it works, except that it still has the problem you’re trying to remove?
Fundamentally, though, are you trying to remove the
<p> tags when the variable is blank? If so, why doesn’t a simple
if work?
if ($data != '') {
echo "<p>" . $data . "</p>";
}