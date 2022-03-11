Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

PHP
#59

You are right, thank you!

But if I try this code:

<?php
    require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
    
     $sql = $pdo->query("
    SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione 
    FROM studenti__classi c
    INNER JOIN studenti s
    WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe 
    ORDER BY c.ID_classe
    ");
    $classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
    $count = 0;
    $posts = array();
 foreach($classi as $classe => $students) { 
     printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
     <h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . "  (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
     <p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
     " . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
     <p><img class='expansible fr' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
     </div>");
     echo "
     <div id='right'>\n
     <table class='tabella sortable'>\n
     <thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
     <tbody>
     ";
     foreach($students as $student) {
         printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
    }
    echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
    </div>";
 }
?>

<?php
    $count++;
    endforeach;
?>

  <input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">

I get a parse error: Parse error: syntax error, unexpected 'endforeach' (T_ENDFOREACH), expecting end of file
I had tried, before, with endwhile, but with the same result.
I guess that now the problem is there: where put the

<?php
    $count++;
    endforeach;
?>

Given that there is here a nested array, different from the original (linked) situation?
Or, rather, I should change this row?

$posts = array();
#60

Because the purpose of the $count variable is to only output the ‘active’ class in the first pass through the loop, you can simply apply the post-increment ++ operator to $count where it is being tested, here -

($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '')
1 Like
#61

Thank you.
Do you mean this way?

 foreach($classi as $classe => $students) { 
     printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
     <h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . "  (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
     <p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
     " . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
     <p><img class='expansible fr' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
     </div>");
     echo "
     <div id='right'>\n
     <table class='tabella sortable'>\n
     <thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
     <tbody>
     ";
     foreach($students as $student) {
         printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
    }
    echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
    </div>";
 }
?>

<?php 
    //$count++;
    //endforeach;
?>

If so I have only one of the first array, but I keep all the data of the second array. I mean: I have one class, but all the students (and not, as expected, only its students).
Uncommenting endforeach gives an error (no data at all).

#62

You are ending the outer foreach twice. Once with the closing bracket and again with endforeach.
Only end it once.

2 Likes
#63

OK. I noticed that in the source html code indeed only the first div has the active class. Maybe is a html tag problem.
EDIT
Yes, it is. I have only to fix the right .
My code now is

<?php
    require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
    
     $sql = $pdo->query("
    SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione 
    FROM studenti__classi c
    INNER JOIN studenti s
    WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe 
    ORDER BY c.ID_classe
    ");
    $classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
    $count = 0;
    $posts = array();
 foreach($classi as $classe => $students) { 
     printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
     <div id='left'> 
     <h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . "  (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
     <p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
     " . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
     <p><img class='expansible fr' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
     </div>");
     echo "
     <div id='right'>\n
     <table class='tabella sortable'>\n
     <thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
     <tbody>
     ";
     foreach($students as $student) {
         printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
    }
    echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
    </div>";
 }
?>

  <input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">

 
  <div id="piede" class="c8">
  <div class="c5">
   <p class="c4" onclick="showPrevious();"><b>previous class</b></p>
   <p id="previous-post-title"></p>
  </div>
  <div class="c7">
   <p class="c6" onclick="showNext();"><b>next class</b></p>
   <p id="next-post-title"></p>
  </div>
 </div>
 </div>
 
 <hr style="clear:both;" />
 <details>
  <summary>
   fonte
  </summary>
  <p>tratto da <a href="https://adnan-tech.com/dynamic-custom-carousel-html-javascript/">https://adnan-tech.com/</a></p>
 </details>
 
</div>

Moving <div id='left'> within the array did the trick: only one class with its students.
But now I don’t see the bottom links (previous next class).

#64

I believe that is the intention.
Only one should have the active class, starting with the first.
Then I think javascript switches that.

1 Like
#65

of course! I have only to find where the html code fails, omitting a </div>. Tomorrow I will see.
Thank you!

EDIT
Found! The right code is:

<?php
    require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
    
     $sql = $pdo->query("
    SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione 
    FROM studenti__classi c
    INNER JOIN studenti s
    WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe 
    ORDER BY c.ID_classe
    ");
    $classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
    $count = 0;
    $posts = array();
 foreach($classi as $classe => $students) { 
     printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
     <div class='left'> 
     <h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . "  (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
     <p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
     " . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
     <p><img class='expansible fr' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
     </div>");
     echo "
     <div class='right'>\n
     <table class='tabella sortable'>\n
     <thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
     <tbody>
     ";
     foreach($students as $student) {
         printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
    }
    echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
    </div>\n</div>";
 }
?>

  <input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">
 </div>
 
  <div id="piede" class="c8">
  <div class="c5">
   <p class="c4" onclick="showPrevious();"><b>previous class</b></p>
   <p id="previous-post-title"></p>
  </div>
  <div class="c7">
   <p class="c6" onclick="showNext();"><b>next class</b></p>
   <p id="next-post-title"></p>
  </div>
 </div>
 </div> 
 
 <hr style="clear:both;" />
 <details>
  <summary>
   fonte
  </summary>
  <p>tratto da <a href="https://adnan-tech.com/dynamic-custom-carousel-html-javascript/">https://adnan-tech.com/</a></p>
 </details>
#66

The original question is now solved.
But may I ask a little further help?
The present code let me go back and forward for one step: how could I use also (in addition to next/previous link) a select html tag (drop-down list) to choose whatever class, even “distant” from the one where I am (seeing the 2nd class I want go to the 37, for example)

#67

That’s more of a Javascript question than a PHP one. I imagine you’ll populate the drop-down when you initially draw the page, have an event handler to handle the “change” of the drop-down, and use that to mark the current div inactive, and the selected div active.

1 Like
#68

Yes! That is my aim, and I guess that you are right also for the javascript: indeed all the data are already given in the source code, but invisibly.

#70

My present attempt would be to use an id for each div with class=“post”.
The first step is done: I have now many divs, each with its own id. All are invisible, except one, the one with “active” class.
Now I have to learn how to apply (with js, I presume) the class “active” to a given id (selected with a select - option html tag, possibly).
Someone could help me?

#71

You already have code in your showPrevious() and showNext() JS functions to apply and remove the active class to the appropriate div.

But now, this is a JS subject and you should really open a new thread in the JS section of Sitepoint as you may get quicker / more comprehensive responses.

1 Like
#72

OK, I will do.

#74

Now my webpage is correctly working, thank to you all (in particular to @SamA74), and according to these tips for javascript, but I have still a minor problem: how can I avoid to show (print/echo) an empty field (/column) in PDO?
So far I used this code:

if(trim($row["somecolumn"])=='') {echo "";} else {echo " [<b>$row[somecolumn]</b>]";}

But in PDO what code should I use?

EDIT
I read about a WHERE clause, but I have only some items with a given empty field.

The best answer I read so far seems this, but I didn’t yet try it.

#75

No, it doesn’t seems suit to my aim.

#76

If it’s inside a table, I just echo " " if the data is blank. What exactly are you trying to do?

#77

I’m trying to avoid an empty <p> tag, very ugly if that <p> has a class which highlight it, for example.
In non-PDO mysql I know how to do, as I said above (#74), but in a PDO call I don’t.

#78

ops… I noticed that I can resolve via css: p:empty {display:none;}
:slight_smile:

#79

I don’t understand how that makes any difference - PDO is just used to retrieve the data from the database, it’s got nothing to do with how you display it once you’ve retrieved it.

1 Like
#80

Uhm… I am newbie with PDO, you know… I tried unsuccessfully with this code:

 foreach($classi as $classe => $students) { 
     printf("<div id=\"" . $classe . "\" data-value=\"" . $classe . "\" class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
     <div class='left'> 
     <h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . "  </h2>\n
     <p> <span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span> - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b> (età attuale: " . $students[0]['age'] ." anni)<p>\n
     <p class='min gray'> colleghi: " . $students[0]['colleghi'] ." </p>");
     if(trim( . $students[0]['note'] . )=='') {printf ("");} else {printf (" [<b> ". $students[0]['note'] ." </b>]");}
     printf("<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
     " . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
     <p><img class='expansible fl' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
     </div>");

the original, working code was:

foreach($classi as $classe => $students) { 
     printf("<div id=\"" . $classe . "\" data-value=\"" . $classe . "\" class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
     <div class='left'> 
     <h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . "  </h2>\n
     <p> <span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span> - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b> (età attuale: " . $students[0]['age'] ." anni)<p>\n
     <p class='min gray'> colleghi: " . $students[0]['colleghi'] ." </p>
     <p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
     " . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
     <p><img class='expansible fl' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
     </div>");

This last code works, but I have the problem that I have a <p> empty tag, when a column of an item is empty.