Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

Indeed, it works! very good!
Thank you very, very much!!!
Thank you, and all, for you patience.
This was the crucial step. Tomorrow, I will try to go back to the original page (carousel-like).
But, for today, we can call it a day
Indeed, it works! very good!
Thank you very, very much!!!
Thank you, and all, for you patience.
This was the crucial step. Tomorrow, I will try to go back to the original page (carousel-like).
But, for today, we can call it a day
You can use {} around the array elements inside of a double-quoted string. Less typing and typo mistakes.
The OP is also misusing printf(). If used properly, with formatting parameters inside the string, and values supplied as call-time parameters, would have prevented the errors too.
Today I’m coming back to my original page. This page now works, but showing all classes at a time, and not one at a time. In other word I am not able, so far, to combine php with js (linked with css).
I add the whole code (except than header and footer, not impacting) of that page:
<script type="text/javascript">
var currentIndex = 0;
window.addEventListener("load", function () {
postsArray = document.getElementById("posts").value;
postsArray = JSON.parse(postsArray);
renderTitle();
});
function showPrevious() {
currentIndex--;
var previous = document.querySelector(".post.active").previousElementSibling;
document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
previous.className = "post active";
renderTitle();
}
function showNext() {
currentIndex++;
var next = document.querySelector(".post.active").nextElementSibling;
document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
next.className = "post active";
renderTitle();
}
function renderTitle() {
document.querySelector(".previous-post").style.visibility = "hidden";
document.querySelector(".next-post").style.visibility = "hidden";
if (postsArray[currentIndex + 1] != null) {
document.querySelector(".next-post").style.visibility = "visible";
document.getElementById("next-post-title").innerHTML = postsArray[currentIndex + 1].title;
}
if (postsArray[currentIndex - 1] != null) {
document.querySelector(".previous-post").style.visibility = "visible";
document.getElementById("previous-post-title").innerHTML = postsArray[currentIndex - 1].title;
}
}
</script>
<div id="left">
<?php
require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__classi c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
//var_dump($classi);
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fr' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
echo "
<div id='right'>\n
<table class='tabella sortable'>\n
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>";
}
?>
<input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">
<div id="piede" class="c8">
<div class="c5">
<p class="c4" onclick="showPrevious();"><b>previous class</b></p>
<p id="previous-post-title"></p>
</div>
<div class="c7">
<p class="c6" onclick="showNext();"><b>next class</b></p>
<p id="next-post-title"></p>
</div>
</div>
<hr style="clear:both;" />
<details>
<summary>
fonte
</summary>
<p>tratto da <a href="https://adnan-tech.com/dynamic-custom-carousel-html-javascript/">https://adnan-tech.com/</a></p>
</details>
</div>
The error I get is
Notice: Undefined variable: count , and therfore all the divs are active, and visible, instead of the only one desired.
Have you tried defining
$class and giving it an initial value, before you open the loop?
$class?
Do you mean $count?
I have copied the code from the linked website (https://adnan-tech.com/dynamic-custom-carousel-html-javascript/), which doesn’t uses PDO. So, I guess that the problem should be converting mysqli to PDO, in particular this row:
<div class=\"post " . ($count == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
In mysqli the code worked…
Do you mean I should define an initial value of $count to get it working also in PDO? With what code?
Yes, sorry, I did mean
$count.
There’s nothing in that individual line of code that is either mysqli or PDO related. There is just a variable called
$count (not
$class ) that you are using without defining it.
You should just create it before you try to use it, and give it a suitable initial value. The code I would use would be something like
$count = 0;
if zero is a suitable value for the initial view when the page opens.
ETA - if you read the PHP code on the page you linked to, you’ll see that they define
$count before they loop through the query results.
You are right, thank you!
But if I try this code:
<?php
require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__classi c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
$count = 0;
$posts = array();
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fr' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
echo "
<div id='right'>\n
<table class='tabella sortable'>\n
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>";
}
?>
<?php
$count++;
endforeach;
?>
<input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">
I get a parse error:
Parse error: syntax error, unexpected 'endforeach' (T_ENDFOREACH), expecting end of file
I had tried, before, with
endwhile, but with the same result.
I guess that now the problem is there: where put the
<?php
$count++;
endforeach;
?>
Given that there is here a nested array, different from the original (linked) situation?
Or, rather, I should change this row?
$posts = array();
Because the purpose of the $count variable is to only output the ‘active’ class in the first pass through the loop, you can simply apply the post-increment ++ operator to $count where it is being tested, here -
($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '')
Thank you.
Do you mean this way?
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fr' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
echo "
<div id='right'>\n
<table class='tabella sortable'>\n
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>";
}
?>
<?php
//$count++;
//endforeach;
?>
If so I have only one of the first array, but I keep all the data of the second array. I mean: I have one class, but all the students (and not, as expected, only its students).
Uncommenting endforeach gives an error (no data at all).
You are ending the outer foreach twice. Once with the closing bracket and again with endforeach.
Only end it once.
OK. I noticed that in the source html code indeed only the first div has the active class. Maybe is a html tag problem.
EDIT
Yes, it is. I have only to fix the right .
My code now is
<?php
require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__classi c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
$count = 0;
$posts = array();
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<div id='left'>
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fr' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
echo "
<div id='right'>\n
<table class='tabella sortable'>\n
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>";
}
?>
<input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">
<div id="piede" class="c8">
<div class="c5">
<p class="c4" onclick="showPrevious();"><b>previous class</b></p>
<p id="previous-post-title"></p>
</div>
<div class="c7">
<p class="c6" onclick="showNext();"><b>next class</b></p>
<p id="next-post-title"></p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<hr style="clear:both;" />
<details>
<summary>
fonte
</summary>
<p>tratto da <a href="https://adnan-tech.com/dynamic-custom-carousel-html-javascript/">https://adnan-tech.com/</a></p>
</details>
</div>
Moving
<div id='left'> within the array did the trick: only one class with its students.
But now I don’t see the bottom links (previous next class).
I believe that is the intention.
Only one should have the active class, starting with the first.
Then I think javascript switches that.
of course! I have only to find where the html code fails, omitting a
</div>. Tomorrow I will see.
Thank you!
EDIT
Found! The right code is:
<?php
require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__classi c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
$count = 0;
$posts = array();
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<div class='left'>
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fr' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
echo "
<div class='right'>\n
<table class='tabella sortable'>\n
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>\n</div>";
}
?>
<input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">
</div>
<div id="piede" class="c8">
<div class="c5">
<p class="c4" onclick="showPrevious();"><b>previous class</b></p>
<p id="previous-post-title"></p>
</div>
<div class="c7">
<p class="c6" onclick="showNext();"><b>next class</b></p>
<p id="next-post-title"></p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<hr style="clear:both;" />
<details>
<summary>
fonte
</summary>
<p>tratto da <a href="https://adnan-tech.com/dynamic-custom-carousel-html-javascript/">https://adnan-tech.com/</a></p>
</details>
The original question is now solved.
But may I ask a little further help?
The present code let me go back and forward for one step: how could I use also (in addition to next/previous link) a select html tag (drop-down list) to choose whatever class, even “distant” from the one where I am (seeing the 2nd class I want go to the 37, for example)
That’s more of a Javascript question than a PHP one. I imagine you’ll populate the drop-down when you initially draw the page, have an event handler to handle the “change” of the drop-down, and use that to mark the current div inactive, and the selected div active.
Yes! That is my aim, and I guess that you are right also for the javascript: indeed all the data are already given in the source code, but invisibly.
My present attempt would be to use an id for each div with class=“post”.
The first step is done: I have now many divs, each with its own id. All are invisible, except one, the one with “active” class.
Now I have to learn how to apply (with js, I presume) the class “active” to a given id (selected with a select - option html tag, possibly).
Someone could help me?
You already have code in your
showPrevious() and
showNext() JS functions to apply and remove the active class to the appropriate div.
But now, this is a JS subject and you should really open a new thread in the JS section of Sitepoint as you may get quicker / more comprehensive responses.
OK, I will do.
Now my webpage is correctly working, thank to you all (in particular to @SamA74), but I have still a minor problem: how can I avoid to show (print/echo) an empty field (/column) in PDO?
So far I used this code:
if(trim($row["somecolumn"])=='') {echo "";} else {echo " [<b>$row[somecolumn]</b>]";}
But in PDO what code should I use?