Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

The method to produce the correct output has already been given -
In your current code, which is still randomly changing between almost every post, you would access elements in $students[0], not $arr[0].
The sample of data looks correct for what I expect from
FETCH_GROUP
This is it formatted for easier reading:-
array(66) {
["des1"]=> array(29) {
[0]=> array(8) {
["classe"]=> string(22) "***"
["anno_nascita"]=> int(1969)
["imagelink"]=> string(0) ""
["note"]=> string(38) "***"
["cognome"]=> string(8) "***"
["nome"]=> string(9) "***"
["dati_personali"]=> string(0) ""
["abitazione"]=> NULL
}
[1]=> array(8) {
["classe"]=> string(22) "***"
["anno_nascita"]=> int(1969)
["imagelink"]=> string(0) ""
["note"]=> string(38) "***"
["cognome"]=> string(7) "***"
["nome"]=> string(9) "***"
["dati_personali"]=> string(0) ""
["abitazione"]=> NULL
}
[2]=> array(8) {
["classe"]=> string(22) "***"
["anno_nascita"]=> int(1969)
["imagelink"]=> string(0) ""
["note"]=> string(38) "***"
["cognome"]=> string(8) "***"
["nome"]=> string(10) "***"
["dati_personali"]=> string(0) ""
["abitazione"]=> NULL
}
}
You can remove or comment the
var_dump as we now see the data is as expected.
You are on the right track with the nested loops to make a table for each class. But I am still confused about what you are trying to do on this line:-
What values are you expecting to find in
$classe[1] and the others?
As the dump showed,
$classe will be the index of the array which is a string taken from the
ID_classe column. So its only use is to print the name of the class.
$students is the array holding the other data you want.
If you want data specific to the class, not the student, I presume those columns that start with
c. in the query, you can pick them from any student array within the class. It would make sense to use the first:
[0] in the array.
$students[0]['classe'] . $students[0]['anno_nascita']
For example.
Thank you, Sam.
I’m trying to follow your suggestions, with this code
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__classi c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
//foreach ($student as $students) {
printf("<h2>$students[0]['classe'] ($students[0]['ID_classe'])</h2>\n<p>$students[0]['note']</p>\n<p><img src='$students[0]['anno_nascita']' class='fr' /></p>");
//}
echo "<table class='tabella_ideale'>";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</table>";
}
The dump seems very like the previous:
Identical!
But the output is slightly different. Now I get this one:
**Notice** : Array to string conversion in **/my-path/PDO_prova.php** on line **67**
**Notice** : Array to string conversion in **/my-path/PDO_prova.php** on line **67**
**Notice** : Array to string conversion in **/my-path/PDO_prova.php** on line **67**
**Notice** : Array to string conversion in **/my-path/PDO_prova.php** on line **67**
## Array['classe'] (Array['ID_classe'])
**Array['note']**
Graphically:
I think the problem is how you try to access parts of the array.
Usually when using double quotes you can insert a string variable, like so:-
$string = 'string';
echo "<p>This is a $string</p>";
You can access part of an array in the same way:-
$arr = array('foo', 'bar', 'baz');
echo "<p>What does $arr[0] mean?</p>";
But if you have a nested array:-
$arr = array('foo', 'bar', 'baz');
$narr = array($arr, 'boo', 'hoo');
echo "<p>What does $narr[0][0] mean?</p>"; // Doesn't work!!
You will see the string conversion error.
So I think you may have to keep breaking out of the quotes and concat’ the string. Or assign the array parts to simple variables before. Unless someone knows better. I have not come across this problem before.
This line should work:-
printf("<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (" . $classe . ")</h2>\n<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n<p><img src='" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] . "' class='fr' /></p>");
Note that
$classe is not taken from the sub array. As first column in the query, it is the array key for the group.
Indeed, it works! very good!
Thank you very, very much!!!
Thank you, and all, for you patience.
This was the crucial step. Tomorrow, I will try to go back to the original page (carousel-like).
But, for today, we can call it a day
You can use {} around the array elements inside of a double-quoted string. Less typing and typo mistakes.
The OP is also misusing printf(). If used properly, with formatting parameters inside the string, and values supplied as call-time parameters, would have prevented the errors too.
Today I’m coming back to my original page. This page now works, but showing all classes at a time, and not one at a time. In other word I am not able, so far, to combine php with js (linked with css).
I add the whole code (except than header and footer, not impacting) of that page:
<script type="text/javascript">
var currentIndex = 0;
window.addEventListener("load", function () {
postsArray = document.getElementById("posts").value;
postsArray = JSON.parse(postsArray);
renderTitle();
});
function showPrevious() {
currentIndex--;
var previous = document.querySelector(".post.active").previousElementSibling;
document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
previous.className = "post active";
renderTitle();
}
function showNext() {
currentIndex++;
var next = document.querySelector(".post.active").nextElementSibling;
document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
next.className = "post active";
renderTitle();
}
function renderTitle() {
document.querySelector(".previous-post").style.visibility = "hidden";
document.querySelector(".next-post").style.visibility = "hidden";
if (postsArray[currentIndex + 1] != null) {
document.querySelector(".next-post").style.visibility = "visible";
document.getElementById("next-post-title").innerHTML = postsArray[currentIndex + 1].title;
}
if (postsArray[currentIndex - 1] != null) {
document.querySelector(".previous-post").style.visibility = "visible";
document.getElementById("previous-post-title").innerHTML = postsArray[currentIndex - 1].title;
}
}
</script>
<div id="left">
<?php
require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__classi c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
//var_dump($classi);
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fr' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
echo "
<div id='right'>\n
<table class='tabella sortable'>\n
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>";
}
?>
<input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">
<div id="piede" class="c8">
<div class="c5">
<p class="c4" onclick="showPrevious();"><b>previous class</b></p>
<p id="previous-post-title"></p>
</div>
<div class="c7">
<p class="c6" onclick="showNext();"><b>next class</b></p>
<p id="next-post-title"></p>
</div>
</div>
<hr style="clear:both;" />
<details>
<summary>
fonte
</summary>
<p>tratto da <a href="https://adnan-tech.com/dynamic-custom-carousel-html-javascript/">https://adnan-tech.com/</a></p>
</details>
</div>
The error I get is
Notice: Undefined variable: count , and therfore all the divs are active, and visible, instead of the only one desired.
Have you tried defining
$class and giving it an initial value, before you open the loop?
$class?
Do you mean $count?
I have copied the code from the linked website (https://adnan-tech.com/dynamic-custom-carousel-html-javascript/), which doesn’t uses PDO. So, I guess that the problem should be converting mysqli to PDO, in particular this row:
<div class=\"post " . ($count == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
In mysqli the code worked…
Do you mean I should define an initial value of $count to get it working also in PDO? With what code?
Yes, sorry, I did mean
$count.
There’s nothing in that individual line of code that is either mysqli or PDO related. There is just a variable called
$count (not
$class ) that you are using without defining it.
You should just create it before you try to use it, and give it a suitable initial value. The code I would use would be something like
$count = 0;
if zero is a suitable value for the initial view when the page opens.
ETA - if you read the PHP code on the page you linked to, you’ll see that they define
$count before they loop through the query results.
You are right, thank you!
But if I try this code:
<?php
require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__classi c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
$count = 0;
$posts = array();
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fr' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
echo "
<div id='right'>\n
<table class='tabella sortable'>\n
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>";
}
?>
<?php
$count++;
endforeach;
?>
<input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">
I get a parse error:
Parse error: syntax error, unexpected 'endforeach' (T_ENDFOREACH), expecting end of file
I had tried, before, with
endwhile, but with the same result.
I guess that now the problem is there: where put the
<?php
$count++;
endforeach;
?>
Given that there is here a nested array, different from the original (linked) situation?
Or, rather, I should change this row?
$posts = array();
Because the purpose of the $count variable is to only output the ‘active’ class in the first pass through the loop, you can simply apply the post-increment ++ operator to $count where it is being tested, here -
($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '')
Thank you.
Do you mean this way?
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fr' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
echo "
<div id='right'>\n
<table class='tabella sortable'>\n
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>";
}
?>
<?php
//$count++;
//endforeach;
?>
If so I have only one of the first array, but I keep all the data of the second array. I mean: I have one class, but all the students (and not, as expected, only its students).
Uncommenting endforeach gives an error (no data at all).
You are ending the outer foreach twice. Once with the closing bracket and again with endforeach.
Only end it once.
OK. I noticed that in the source html code indeed only the first div has the active class. Maybe is a html tag problem.
EDIT
Yes, it is. I have only to fix the right .
My code now is
<?php
require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__classi c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
$count = 0;
$posts = array();
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<div id='left'>
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fr' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
echo "
<div id='right'>\n
<table class='tabella sortable'>\n
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>";
}
?>
<input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">
<div id="piede" class="c8">
<div class="c5">
<p class="c4" onclick="showPrevious();"><b>previous class</b></p>
<p id="previous-post-title"></p>
</div>
<div class="c7">
<p class="c6" onclick="showNext();"><b>next class</b></p>
<p id="next-post-title"></p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<hr style="clear:both;" />
<details>
<summary>
fonte
</summary>
<p>tratto da <a href="https://adnan-tech.com/dynamic-custom-carousel-html-javascript/">https://adnan-tech.com/</a></p>
</details>
</div>
Moving
<div id='left'> within the array did the trick: only one class with its students.
But now I don’t see the bottom links (previous next class).
I believe that is the intention.
Only one should have the active class, starting with the first.
Then I think javascript switches that.
of course! I have only to find where the html code fails, omitting a
</div>. Tomorrow I will see.
Thank you!
EDIT
Found! The right code is:
<?php
require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__classi c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
$count = 0;
$posts = array();
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<div class='left'>
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fr' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
echo "
<div class='right'>\n
<table class='tabella sortable'>\n
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>\n</div>";
}
?>
<input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">
</div>
<div id="piede" class="c8">
<div class="c5">
<p class="c4" onclick="showPrevious();"><b>previous class</b></p>
<p id="previous-post-title"></p>
</div>
<div class="c7">
<p class="c6" onclick="showNext();"><b>next class</b></p>
<p id="next-post-title"></p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<hr style="clear:both;" />
<details>
<summary>
fonte
</summary>
<p>tratto da <a href="https://adnan-tech.com/dynamic-custom-carousel-html-javascript/">https://adnan-tech.com/</a></p>
</details>
The original question is now solved.
But may I ask a little further help?
The present code let me go back and forward for one step: how could I use also (in addition to next/previous link) a select html tag (drop-down list) to choose whatever class, even “distant” from the one where I am (seeing the 2nd class I want go to the 37, for example)
That’s more of a Javascript question than a PHP one. I imagine you’ll populate the drop-down when you initially draw the page, have an event handler to handle the “change” of the drop-down, and use that to mark the current div inactive, and the selected div active.
Yes!