Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

The sample of data looks correct for what I expect from FETCH_GROUP

This is it formatted for easier reading:-

array(66) { ["des1"]=> array(29) { [0]=> array(8) { ["classe"]=> string(22) "***" ["anno_nascita"]=> int(1969) ["imagelink"]=> string(0) "" ["note"]=> string(38) "***" ["cognome"]=> string(8) "***" ["nome"]=> string(9) "***" ["dati_personali"]=> string(0) "" ["abitazione"]=> NULL } [1]=> array(8) { ["classe"]=> string(22) "***" ["anno_nascita"]=> int(1969) ["imagelink"]=> string(0) "" ["note"]=> string(38) "***" ["cognome"]=> string(7) "***" ["nome"]=> string(9) "***" ["dati_personali"]=> string(0) "" ["abitazione"]=> NULL } [2]=> array(8) { ["classe"]=> string(22) "***" ["anno_nascita"]=> int(1969) ["imagelink"]=> string(0) "" ["note"]=> string(38) "***" ["cognome"]=> string(8) "***" ["nome"]=> string(10) "***" ["dati_personali"]=> string(0) "" ["abitazione"]=> NULL } }

You can remove or comment the var_dump as we now see the data is as expected.

You are on the right track with the nested loops to make a table for each class. But I am still confused about what you are trying to do on this line:-

web148: web148: printf("<h2>$classe[1] ($classe[2])</h2><p><b>$classe[3]</b> <img src='$classe[4]' class='fr' /></p>");

What values are you expecting to find in $classe[1] and the others?

As the dump showed, $classe will be the index of the array which is a string taken from the ID_classe column. So its only use is to print the name of the class.

$students is the array holding the other data you want.

If you want data specific to the class, not the student, I presume those columns that start with c. in the query, you can pick them from any student array within the class. It would make sense to use the first: [0] in the array.

$students[0]['classe'] . $students[0]['anno_nascita']

For example.