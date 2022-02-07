Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

web148: web148: how should I do it

You are back at exactly the same point you were at three days ago, of getting errors when trying to reference columns in the php code that were not selected in the query. Three days ago in this thread you had (given by @DaveMaxwell) an sql query statement that appears to have the necessary columns in the SELECT … term. What happened to that query? Regardless of using the mysqli or PDO extension, the sql query statement is the same, if it returns the data that you want in the order that you want it.

Note: just about every SELECT query should have an ORDER BY … term, so that the retrieved data will be in a specific/desired order. The ORDER BY term for your query should first be by a class name or similar column, then by a student name or similar column, so that the overall classes will be in a desired order and student data under each class will be in a desired order when it gets displayed.

I also recommend that you build the sql query statement in a php variable. This will make debugging easier and it reduces typo mistakes since is separates the sql query syntax as much as possible from the php code using the sql statement.

Also, since you have set the default fetch mode to assoc when you made the database connection, there’s no reason to repeat it in the fetchAll() call.