Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

I did this command, as you suggested, and the output was a very huge page. I refer only the first rows:
I put *** for correct values
array(66) { ["des1"]=> array(29) { [0]=> array(8) { ["classe"]=> string(22) "***" ["anno_nascita"]=> int(1969) ["imagelink"]=> string(0) "" ["note"]=> string(38) "***" ["cognome"]=> string(8) "***" ["nome"]=> string(9) "***" ["dati_personali"]=> string(0) "" ["abitazione"]=> NULL } [1]=> array(8) { ["classe"]=> string(22) "***" ["anno_nascita"]=> int(1969) ["imagelink"]=> string(0) "" ["note"]=> string(38) "***" ["cognome"]=> string(7) "***" ["nome"]=> string(9) "***" ["dati_personali"]=> string(0) "" ["abitazione"]=> NULL } [2]=> array(8) { ["classe"]=> string(22) "***" ["anno_nascita"]=> int(1969) ["imagelink"]=> string(0) "" ["note"]=> string(38) "***" ["cognome"]=> string(8) "***" ["nome"]=> string(10) "***" ["dati_personali"]=> string(0) "" ["abitazione"]=> NULL }
‘des1’ in the first line is the correct value of the first ID_classe.
My code is now the following:
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__classi c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
var_dump($classi);
printf("<h2>$classe[1] ($classe[2])</h2><p><b>$classe[3]</b> <img src='$classe[4]' class='fr' /></p>");
echo "<table class='tabella_ideale'>";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</table>";
}
→ Ok, but how should I do to make it an array? What code I should write?
Using h2 html tag I see that the tag is not empty, but has only two letter, such as s (1), or s (2), or i (r) and so on.
And the h2 tag is correctly placed at the beginning of each class.
and it is correctly shown, indeed.